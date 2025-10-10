2025 Suzuki Access Review - Still the ideal family scooter?

There is a famous adage that goes, “Why fix something that’s not broken?" I would like to believe that you can always make it better. Case in point, the 2025 Suzuki Access 125. This is India’s best-selling 125 cc scooter and has consistently stood the test of time. And Suzuki wants to ensure it stays that way, which is why the Access gets big and small improvements. Is it all that better, and do the changes work? We sampled the new generation Access for a few days, and here’s what we found out.

Visual changes on the 2025 Suzuki Access 125 are subtle, but the new chassis brings a bigger floorboard and fuel tank (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

2025 Suzuki Access: Design

The new Access looks familiar because that’s what the family buyer likes - Familiarity - but there are subtle changes to give it a different look. The nose is now pointier with a slimmer, restyled LED headlamp and a new LED DRL. The profile resembles the older version, but the panels have been restyled, and the scooter is slightly wider than before. The exhaust is slimmer and looks less bulky.

It still rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels, which should’ve seen an upgrade to a larger unit at the rear. The tail section looks sleeker and slimmer than before, with a revised external fuel filler lid. There’s a new three-piece taillight on the 2025 Access that seems to be inspired by the mighty Hayabusa. Interesting design choice there.

The 2025 Access 125 gets an updated console with Ride Connect, while the ignition switch integrates the fuel filler lock (HT Auto/Kunale Thale )

2025 Suzuki Access: New Chassis

While styling changes are subtle, the new Access gets an all-new chassis underneath. The wheelbase remains the same, and so do the overall proportions of the scooter. But the floorboard is now slightly larger than before, while the fuel tank holds more at 5.3 litres. There are two open storage spaces in the inner apron with a USB charging port. Suzuki has also integrated the fuel filler lock in the ignition, so you don’t have to get off the scooter every time you head to a fuel station. The under-seat storage capacity has also gone up to 24 litres. Can it store a full-size helmet? Sadly no. However, this should be enough to carry a backpack or a few small items.

The under-seat storage space is big enough to hold a backpack and a few knick-knacks, but a full-szie helmet is still not the case (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

2025 Suzuki Access: Ergonomics

The riding position is more or less the same, and there’s nothing to complain about. The cushioning feels just right, and there’s plenty of space on the floorboard even for larger riders. This was always a spacious scooter for the rider and pillion, and I’m happy to report that it stays that way.

The 125 cc motor is now more linear and performs effortlessly. It's also a lot smoother, which may not be exactly call for enthusiastic performance (HT Auto/Kunal Thale )

2025 Suzuki Access: Performance

Suzuki has changed the internals of the engine. The motor now makes more power and torque than before, but it’s also more fuel efficient. What remains the same, or rather better, is the power delivery. It’s smooth, predictable, and easy. The throttle is seamless, and the scooter really embodies the effortless nature of a non-geared two-wheeler. While performance is much more linear, it isn’t as exciting as the older versions used to be.

Call it a case of getting old or simply maturing. But the performance may be too refined for a younger buyer, whereas the older lot will appreciate the model for what it is now. The engine feels calm no matter the speed, and that might be a bummer for those looking for short spurts of thrill on the scooter. I'll admit I quite liked the Access as a no-nonsense scooter to ride in the city. It feels just right, and the refinement is simply outstanding. The motor is nearly vibration-free, and I do believe the Access does better than some of the electric scooters when it comes to overall NVH.

The 2025 Suzuki Access 125 is predictable around a corner, while being zippy on traffic-laden city streets (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

2025 Suzuki Access 125: Handling & Braking

The effortless nature extends to the handling of the scooter. Smooth, confident, and predictable, the Access feels sorted around a corner, albeit that’s not the intention for most riders. However, for the times you would like to go fast on the scooter, it certainly won’t disappoint. The manoeuvrability is on point, and it’s easy to zip through traffic. Mumbai gives you plenty of occasions to do that. The ride quality is equally on point. The damping is fantastic, and we barely had a few bad moments on the Access. At this point, it may seem there’s little to fault on the scooter, but to be honest, it has turned out to be quite impressive. Braking performance is confident, and the scooter comes with a front disc brake that offers adequate stopping power.

2025 Suzuki Access 125: Fuel Efficiency

During our test, the Access 125 returned 46 kmpl in a combined run on the city and highway, which should give the scooter a range of about 243 km between tankfuls.

If you’re looking at a 125 cc family scooter, there’s no way you can go wrong with the Suzuki Access 125. (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

2025 Suzuki Access 125: Verdict

The Access is a proven product, and the latest updates only make it more convincing than before. If you’re looking at a 125 cc family scooter, there’s no way you can go wrong with this. Are there ways it could be better? Yes. The 10-inch rear wheel could be bigger, and Suzuki could’ve experimented with a more dynamic design. But are these deal breakers? Not at all.

The updates have been made to the things that truly matter. It’s more fuel efficient, much smoother, and has more practical storage options. But do remember, the competition has caught up too. There’s the TVS Jupiter 125 and the new Hero Destini, which are equally promising family scooters. Can the Access still hold its crown? That’s a story for another day.

