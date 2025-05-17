Suzuki Access Ride Connect launched at 1.02 lakh. Check what's new

HT Auto
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 May 2025, 08:54 AM
  • Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition is offered in a new colour scheme and a Bluetooth enabled TFT cluster.
Suzuki has not made any mechanical changes to the Access.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched an edition of its Access scooter. It is called Ride Connect and is priced at 1,01,900/- (ex-showroom Delhi). The scooter gets a new colour scheme called Pearl Mat Aqua Silver and a new 4.2-inch coloured TFT display that shows brighter visuals, faster refresh rates, higher contrast ratios, and more accurate colours.

First Published Date: 17 May 2025, 08:54 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Access

