2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO: This new ADV will catch your eye for sure

KTM has recently introduced the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO globally. The KTM flagship motorcycle comes fitted with new technology, a 1350 cc engine and new hardware aimed at making it a serious adventure motorcycle. Interestingly, it is also the first KTM motorcycle to feature an AMT transmission.

The KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO gets an LED headlight, bodywork similar to its younger adventure siblings, an updated seat and new windshields to improve both aesthetics and rider comfort. There is also a storage compartment, giving riders a practical space for smaller items like keys, gloves or a mobile phone.

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO: Chassis

KTM claims that the frame of the bike is now made stiffer to improve handling and stability on rugged terrain and at higher speeds. The manufacturer has also repositioned the footpegs, lowering them by 8 mm and making them 10 mm wider this time. The new design is claimed to improve the rider’s posture and comfort by creating a more relaxed knee angle.

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO: Suspension

The KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO is fitted with WP’s latest generation Semi-Active Technology (SAT). This system constantly adapts to changing road conditions by automatically adjusting damping. The new Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) sensors enhance the suspension’s precision, while the through-rod fork construction—borrowed from Open Cartridge and Closed Cartridge designs—delivers better performance over rough terrain. This means smoother handling over bumps, rocks, and uneven surfaces.

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO: Engine

At the heart of the bike, is the new 1,350cc engine, an upgrade from the previous 1,300cc unit. This engine produces 17 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.

Additionally, KTM's new ‘CAMSHIFT’ technology is further aimed to improve the performance of the ADV allowing it to have two varying engine behaviours. At lower revs, the cams reduce valve lift and timing, providing better rideability and fuel efficiency. But when the engine revs higher, the system shifts the inlet cams to open the valves wider and for longer, allowing more fuel and air into the cylinders for maximum power. KTM has also given the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO multiple ride modes.

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO: Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

The 2025 1390 Super Adventure S EVO hosts KTM’s first-ever Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). The rider can choose between manual and automatic modes, using either a traditional foot lever or handlebar-mounted paddle shifters.

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO: Features

The features list of the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO includes a brand-new 8-inch V80 TFT dashboard, mounted in a portrait orientation. The touchscreen features inductive technology which allows usage even with thick gloves. The screen also gets an anti-reflective, anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating, ensuring clear visibility in all lighting conditions. Furthermore, it comes with KTM’s latest Connectivity suite that allows for smartphone integration.

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO: Safety

Safety features of the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which now includes Brake Assist, Collision Warning and Distance Warning features. The ACC system uses a 5th-generation front radar sensor from Bosch, enabling the Stop & Go functionality. This means that when the vehicle ahead stops, the bike will come to a complete stop and when traffic resumes, the motorcycle automatically accelerates to match the flow also.

The new radar system also brings new features like improved truck detection, faster speed detection, and updated cancellation thresholds. The radar supports three modes: Dynamic, Street and Group Ride, allowing riders to adjust their safety settings based on the type of ride they’re on. These safety features are ideal for long-distance journeys where constant attention is required.

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO: Availability

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO will be available at authorised KTM dealers globally in early 2025. However it is yet to be seen whether this KTM flagship makes its way to India

