2025 Honda Scoopy scooter patent filed. Will it come to India?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has filed a design patent for its Scoopy scooter. This is not the first time that the Japanese brand has filed a design patent. In the recent past, the company has filed several design patents of scooters as well as motorcycles. It is important to note that filing a design patent does not confirm the launch of the product. Sometimes, manufacturers do this just to protect the design of the vehicle in the market.
