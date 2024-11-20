2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best

Indian two wheeler giant, TVS Motor Company, recently updated one of its most popular models in India, the Apache RTR 160 4V . The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now comes with additional features and more upgrades and gets pricier than the last update by ₹5,000. The updated Apache RTR 160 4V comes revising its competition with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 160R 4V .

Indian consumers, especially the young generation buyers, prefer to go for higher displacement premium motorcycles. This shift in consumer preference has resulted in increasing sales of 160 cc or higher engine capacity motorcycles, instead of the 100-125 cc models.

Almost all the major two-wheeler manufacturers in India have introduced their respective products in the 160 cc and 200 cc segments. Also, they have been updating the motorcycles regularly to sustain their demand and sales. Here is a price and specification comparison between the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price

The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is now pricier by ₹5,000 as compared to the model it replaces. The updated Apache is now priced at ₹1.40 lakh, ex-showroom and is offered in a single variant only. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comes priced between ₹1.27 lakh and ₹1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V the more affordable option among the two with a difference of ₹4,000.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Specs

The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues to be powered by the same 159.7 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which is paired with a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of pumping out 17.3 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V on the other hand features a slightly larger 163.2 cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. Despite the bigger capacity, this engine is capable of churning out 16.66 bhp peak power at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. This makes the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V the more powerful option amongst the two.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Features

In its latest avatar, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle comes with several new features that are aimed to enhance ride experience. These include the new TVS SmartXonnect TM technology which now enables Bluetooth connectivity as well as offer turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and voice assist too. TVS has also added a Glide Through Technology (GTT) in the Apache RTR 160 4V. This new technology promises to offer seamless ride in heavy traffic conditions and added comfort through adjustable brake and clutch levers.

The 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V was also updated with additional features such as dual-channel ABS, a panic brake alert system and a drag timer that measures acceleration from 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile sprints. Additionally, the latest model features a single-piece seat that is flatter and lower for improved pillion comfort, a departure from the split seats found on the previous version. The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V also boasts a new speedometer with 300 per cent increased brightness for enhanced visibility, along with a redesigned taillight that showcases a more prominent H-motif similar to other recent Hero models.

