2024 Jawa 42: Old vs new. What has changed

The Jawa 42 has been updated quite a bit for 2024. It's not just new paint and colours, the company has reworked the engine gearbox and frame as well. But what might leave you stumped is the pricing.

Jawa has reduced the 42's price by Rs. 17,000, so it's more affordable now. That combined with the big upgrade work under the motorcycle's skin means this new Jawa 42 is a good choice for anyone shopping in this space.

Jawa 42: A new heart

At the core of the updated jawa 42 is the revamped version of its liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which is now called the J-Panther. The updated engine has undergone significant changes to improve refinement, efficiency and performance.

Jawa claims improvements include a 25 per cent rise in thermal efficiency and a 15 per cent increase in cooling efficiency. The crankshaft has been rebalanced, while the crankcase features higher load capacity bearings that help minimise vibrations and make the motor more durable.

Further refinements come in the form of the updated valvetrain with higher lift valves, improved breathing and combustion efficiency. The gearbox too has been reworked, with reduced gear backlash and optimised gear ratios for better low and mid-range performance. A slipper and assist clutch reduces lever effort and improves overall rideability.

Jawa 42: Exhaust and chassis tweaks

Additionally, the updated Jawa 42 has undergone exhaust and chassis tweaks. This has been remapped to allow for a freer flow of the exhaust, which aids in weight reduction. The lambda sensor has now been relocated closer to the cylinder head, resulting in better control over fuel mixtures.

Suspension has been revised to offer improved ride quality. Braking systems come with single-channel ABS as standard but dual-channel units on some variants. Spoke and alloy wheel variants are available options.

To complement the mechanical updates, the Jawa 42 receives a fresh coat of paint with six new colours joining the existing palette. The design remains the same, but it looks more modern in the new colours.

