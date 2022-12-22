2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally: Will it come to India?

KTM has unveiled the 2023 version of the 1290 Super Adventure R in the global market. The motorcycle will be poised in KTM authorized dealers from December 2022. Speaking of the India launch, it is highly unlikely that the 1290 Super Adventure R will make its way to the Indian market. This is because KTM India is currently absent from the middle-weight segment. They used to sell the 790 Duke in the Indian market but it has now been discontinued. Having said that, KTM showcased the 1290 Super Duke R and 890 Adventure R at India Bike Week 2022.

Also Read : 2023 KTM 790 Adventure unveiled globally, will it make its way to India?

For the 2023 iteration, KTM has introduced a new white colorway and a distinct orange frame which is a nod to the race-bred lineage. There are no changes to the design of the motorcycle. It continues to come with a split LED headlamp which has a similar design to the 390 Adventure but the size of the headlamp itself is definitely larger. Being an off-road focused motorcycle, there are spoked wheels. KTM offers a windscreen, single-piece seat, dual-barrel exhaust and a full fairing.

The engine puts out 157 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is the LC8 engine but it is now 1.6 kg lighter.

The instrument cluster is a 7-inch TFT screen that now runs on a new user interface. It also gets Turn-by-Turn+ and KTMConnect App support. Through the screen, the rider can answer a phone call and can have the top ten favourite contacts. There are also different ride modes, adjustable and customizable ABS settings, illuminated switches, adjustable windshields, LED lighting, a remote key system and much more. In terms of safety features, there is traction control, stability control and an optional tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powering the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R is the LC8 engine that has lost 1.6 kg when compared to its previous iteration. It puts out 157 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. KTM is also offering a quickshifter as an optional accessory.

First Published Date: