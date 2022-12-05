HT Auto
2023 KTM 790 Adventure unveiled globally, will it make its way to India?

KTM has revealed the 2023 790 Adventure globally and it has been updated with quite a bit. There are several changes to the engine of the 790 Adventure also, and new colour schemes and features as well. The 790 Adventure will now be manufactured in China by CFMoto who is KTM's partner. The process will be supervised by KTM staff that will be deployed at the China plant. It is highly unlikely that KTM will offer the 790 Adventure in the Indian market as the manufacturer has been absent from the middle-weight segment since they discontinued the 790 Duke

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2022, 17:34 PM
The 2023 KTM 790 Adventure gets bodywork changes, new features and revised power output.
The bodywork of the motorcycle has been updated with larger fairings and the windscreen has been made larger to provide better wind protection to the rider. The lighting is all-LED and the 5-inch TFT screen for the instrument cluster is brighter and comes with an ambient light sensor. The user interface is also redesigned with a new menu system and infographics. KTM says that this would help in navigating through the user interface faster. There is also KTMConnect application that would provide turn-by-turn navigation and other information. 

Also Read : KTM 890 Adventure R showcased at India Bike Week 2022

The tyres are now sourced from Pirelli and they are Scorpion STR tyres with large tread blocks and they are also off-road focused. Earlier, the motorcycle was equipped with Continental tyres. KTM has also added a ‘DEMO’ function on the 790 Adventure so the owners can try the full slew of optional riding extras for the first 1,500 km before deciding which settings they’d like to purchase and keep. Moreover, the ABS automatically turns on or off when the rider changes the riding mode. 

The fuel tank of the KTM 790 Adventure measures 20 litres which gives a potential riding range of around 450 km. The motorcycle uses a split seat setup but KTM is offering a single-piece and heated seats as PowerParts. The engine now breathes better because of the new airbox. The LC8c engine now puts out 93 bhp of max power and 88 Nm of peak torque. 

 

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2022, 17:34 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 790 Adventure Adventure tourers ADV
