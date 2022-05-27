Copyright © HT Media Limited
2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch

Apart from the fresh styling elements on the outside, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will also be kitted with an array of new features as part of the midlife cycle refresh.
By : Updated on : 27 May 2022, 04:18 PM
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon.

The new-gen 2022 Hyundai Tucson is headed to the Indian market soon. After being official teased, the car has now been listed online ahead of the official launch that's slated to take place later this year. Apart from the fresh styling elements on the outside, the lifestyle SUV will also be kitted with an array of new features as part of the midlife cycle refresh. 

(Also Read: Hyundai Venue reaches three lakh sales milestone in three years since launch)

The new 2022 Tucson will come forward with a slightly updated front grille which sits wider with integrated LED DRLs on either side. There is also a remastered front bumper sporting a bigger fog lamp housing. In addition to this, there are several other refreshed styling elements such as new LED tail lights, blacked-out B and C-pillar, rear windshield integrated Hyundai logo, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and more.

Inside, the new Tucson has been update with a four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel which gaurds a newly integrated fully digital instrument cluster. In addition, there is also a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display, and premium upholstery. These updates have been introduced to make the Tucson a more premium and feature-rich SUV. 

(Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India)

Under the hood, the Tucson will draw power from the familiar 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options borrowed from the outgoing models. The transmission options will include both manual and automatic transmission units. 

When launched, the new Tucson will take on the fight with the rivals such as Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the C5 Aircross.

