2025 Hyundai Tucson unveiled. Check what's different

Hyundai has unveiled 2025 Tucson at New York Auto Show.
As part of the update, the SUV now comes with exterior and interior changes and few new features as well.
2025 Tucson 2.5L models will arrive at U.S. dealerships in June 2024, while 1.6L turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will be available in late summer 2024.
As of now, there is no official announcement of the new Tucson coming to the Indian market. However, there is a possibility that it might come to Indian shores through the CKD route by the end of this year or next year.
The Tucson gets a redesigned front-end. The updated grille, bumper and LED Daytime Running Lamps give a sharper and more aggressive look.
On the sides, there are new alloy wheels, an anodized aluminium badging and sharp creases. Moreover, the brand says that they have increased the length of the rear wiper so that it can wipe more area.
The interior has been redesigned and it is now more open feeling than before.
The cabin gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display.
The centre stack has been revamped with extra knobs and switchgear for easy access to driver controls like audio volume and tuning, as well as select HVAC controls for better ergonomics.