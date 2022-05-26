HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Venue Reaches Three Lakh Sales Milestone In Three Years Since Launch

Hyundai Venue reaches three lakh sales milestone in three years since launch

Hyundai Venue has been a dominant player in the sub-compact SUV segment and while newer rivals have attempted to mount a challenge, Venue has held its ground.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 01:43 PM
Hyundai Venue is offered with both diesel and petrol engine options, and comes with multiple transmission choices including a semi-automatic unit.
Hyundai Venue is offered with both diesel and petrol engine options, and comes with multiple transmission choices including a semi-automatic unit.
Hyundai Venue is offered with both diesel and petrol engine options, and comes with multiple transmission choices including a semi-automatic unit.
Hyundai Venue is offered with both diesel and petrol engine options, and comes with multiple transmission choices including a semi-automatic unit.

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday informed that it has sold over three lakh inits of its Venue which was first launched in the market in 2019. The Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV has been a prolific performer for the company which has increased its focus on SUVs across segments and price points in recent times, and also sells the extremely popular Creta model here. With the launch of the updated Venue scheduled for next month, the Venue could well add to its impressive sales numbers going forward.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹6.99 - 11.86 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.55 kmpl
₹8.39 - 12.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Hyundai Venue has compact proportions which has made it popular among buyers who primarily drive within city limits on a daily basis. At a time when some rivals have opted for a petrol-only strategy, Hyundai has continued to bet big on choice and Venue is yet another model from the Koreans to get both petrol as well as diesel engine choices.

At launch, Venue was offered in four trims - E, S, SX and SX(O), and in 13 broad variants. It also came - and comes - with six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed double clutch transmission (DCT) option. Subsequently, a semi-automatic transmission option or iMT was also added.

But while engine and transmission choices have contributed to the success of Hyundai Venue in the country, it is also a car that is rich in terms of features in the cabin. The Venue is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, air purification system, sunroof, among others.

Little wonder then that the Venue hit the one lakh milestone by June of 2020, or a little over a year since launch. Since, and despite a multitude of challenges plaguing the Indian and global automotive industry, this Hyundai product has continued to be a champion player. Hyundai

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 01:33 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Venue Venue Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Creta Hyundai Creta
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

India-made Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor launched in Malaysia
India-made Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor launched in Malaysia
BMW i4 e-sedan launched at ₹69.90 lakh, promises 590 km on a single charge
BMW i4 e-sedan launched at 69.90 lakh, promises 590 km on a single charge
Hindustan Motors aims comeback as EV company, plans electric scooters and cars
Hindustan Motors aims comeback as EV company, plans electric scooters and cars
Delhi government to offer up to ₹15,000 subsidy for electric cycle buyers
Delhi government to offer up to 15,000 subsidy for electric cycle buyers
Google's new street-view camera can fit on any car; to launch next year
Google's new street-view camera can fit on any car; to launch next year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city