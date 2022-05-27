HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta N Line Officially Teased, Likely To Launch In India

Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India

The N Line treatment on the Creta will be inline with other already available similar variants from Hyundai.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2022, 11:17 AM
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN

Hyundai Brazil has rolled out a teaser for the new member in the popular ‘N Line’ family. The new car is nothing but the Creta N Line which will initially be targeted at the South American market before being rolled out in other countries.

It is worth nothing that the N Line treatment on the Creta will be inline with other already available similar variants from Hyundai. Internationally, the company already sells N Line variants for its cars such as i10, i20, i30, Elantra, Sonata, Kona and Tucson. While in India, only i20 is sold as an N Line but the lineup is soon expected to grow bigger seeing the rise in demand for premium models/variants in the market.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Hyundai Venue reaches three lakh sales milestone in three years since launch)

After the i20 N Line, Hyundai Motor India is said to introduce the Venue N Line in the country soon. Also, the facelifted version of the Venue sub-compact SUV is said to be lurking around the corner for the market launch in India.

Hyundai Creta N Line has been officially teased. 
Hyundai Creta N Line has been officially teased. 
Hyundai Creta N Line has been officially teased. 
Hyundai Creta N Line has been officially teased. 

The Creta N Line is likely to be given similar updates as the i20 N Line variant offered in India. Expect it to be updated with tweaks such as chequered flag inspired front grille with N Line badge, contrasting red treatment on front bumper and sides and red brake callipers. While the cabin could receive sportier red highlights along with red ambient lighting and red piping on the seats.

Needless to say, ‘N Line’ logo will be seen across various body parts of the car such as seats, gear knob and steering wheel. And the Creta N Line could also bring along a new set of alloy wheels. As far as the performance updates go, it could used stiffer suspension setup as well as a sportier tuning for the powertrain.

It is yet not confirmed if and when the Creta N Line will arrive in the India market, but expect the same to happen following its international debut.

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 11:13 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Creta Creta N-Line 2022 Creta N-LIne
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Road Test Review
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Road Test Review
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX first ride review: Spirited adventurer with sporty heart
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX first ride review: Spirited adventurer with sporty heart
Man pours syrup in fuel tank of couple's car post argument, now faces jail time
Man pours syrup in fuel tank of couple's car post argument, now faces jail time
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
Carens vs Alcazar vs Safari: How much boot-space does your 3-row car offer?
Carens vs Alcazar vs Safari: How much boot-space does your 3-row car offer?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city