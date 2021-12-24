2022 Honda CBR250RR launched in new Graphite Black colour

Honda has announced the launch of the new 2022 CBR250RR in its home market - Japan. With the latest yearly update, the motorcycle has managed to receive a new colour scheme in the form of Graphite Black. Save for the paint scheme, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged.

The motorcycle continues along with the same set of features and mechanical. It houses the same 250cc parallel-twin engine that has been rated to churn out the same 40bhp of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 25Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. The engine also continues along with the same six-speed gearbox, standard quickshifter and assist and slipper clutch.

(Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers India expands global presence, starts delivering Navi in US)

It continues along with the same sharp and edgy styling featuring a full fairing, sculpted fuel tank and dual exhaust design. Its hardware includes upside-down front telescopic forks, single rear mono-shock and petal-type discs at either ends.

The motorcycle is available for purchase in Japan in three colour options and only recently, the motorcycle has also been launched in the Malaysian market in new Trico colour.

(Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers starts engine manufacturing at Gujarat plant for export market)

Needless to say, the bike won't be launched in the Indian market anytime soon due to its higher price. For reference, it is sold in the Malaysian market for close to ₹4.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile in India, HMSI (Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) has recently announced that it has started the production of global engines from its 4th factory at Vithalapur (Ahmedabad district), Gujarat. This facility will be responsible for producing the 250cc and above category engines.