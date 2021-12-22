Honda 2Wheelers India expands global presence, starts delivering Navi in US

Honda 2Wheelers India announced that it has already commenced exports of Navi to the US markets. The company added that the exports will be carried through Honda de México.

The exports started in July this year and the company has already dispatched over 5000 CKD kits of Navii bikes to Mexico so far.

The Navi crossover two-wheeler was introduced by Honda in the US earlier this year. The company says that the Navi combines the advantages of both a scooter as well as a motorcycle. “I’m happy to share that Honda Mexico has announced start of Honda Navi Exports to US Market. Offering a unique appeal with dynamic style of both scooter & motorcycle, Navi brings a world of limitless possibilities for its riders around the globe," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

The Navi was developed in India for the domestic market. But the two-wheeler has managed to garner interest overseas as well. However, the two-wheeler has been discontinued in India already.

“With the start of CKD kits to Honda Mexico, HMSI had reaffirmed its commitment to become one of Honda’s manufacturing hub for the world. The Navi deliveries to US market via Honda Mexico has further strengthened our export portfolio in advanced markets, the new expansion has given us an opportunity yet again to set new standards of global manufacturing quality in India," added Ogata.