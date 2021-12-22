Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Honda 2Wheelers India expands global presence, starts delivering Navi in US
Honda Navi is a crossover between a bike and a scooter.
Honda Navi is a crossover between a bike and a scooter.

Honda 2Wheelers India expands global presence, starts delivering Navi in US

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 09:28 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Honda Navi deliveries have commenced in the US market. 

  • Navi by Honda is a crossover between a bike and a scooter.
  • Honda has already dispatched over 5000 CKD kits of Navi. 

Honda 2Wheelers India announced that it has already commenced exports of Navi to the US markets. The company added that the exports will be carried through Honda de México. 

The exports started in July this year and the company has already dispatched over 5000 CKD kits of Navii bikes to Mexico so far.

Similar Bikes

Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)

Honda Cd 110 Dream

109.51 cc
₹ 49,336* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Honda Grazia (HT Auto photo)

Honda Grazia

124 cc
₹ 60,539* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Honda Dio (HT Auto photo)

Honda Dio

109.51 cc
₹ 63,273* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)

Honda Sp 125

124 cc
₹ 65,467* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)

Honda Activa 6g

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Honda Livo (HT Auto photo)

Honda Livo

109.51 cc
₹ 68,989* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The Navi crossover two-wheeler was introduced by Honda in the US earlier this year. The company says that the Navi combines the advantages of both a scooter as well as a motorcycle. “I’m happy to share that Honda Mexico has announced start of Honda Navi Exports to US Market. Offering a unique appeal with dynamic style of both scooter & motorcycle, Navi brings a world of limitless possibilities for its riders around the globe," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

(Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers starts engine manufacturing at Gujarat plant for export market)

The Navi was developed in India for the domestic market. But the two-wheeler has managed to garner interest overseas as well. However, the two-wheeler has been discontinued in India already. 

(Also Read: Honda Activa 125 Premium edition vs standard Activa 125: Differences explained)

“With the start of CKD kits to Honda Mexico, HMSI had reaffirmed its commitment to become one of Honda’s manufacturing hub for the world. The Navi deliveries to US market via Honda Mexico has further strengthened our export portfolio in advanced markets, the new expansion has given us an opportunity yet again to set new standards of global manufacturing quality in India," added Ogata. 

 

  • First Published Date : 22 Dec 2021, 09:25 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue