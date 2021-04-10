2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets extended warranty and AMC options

Kawasaki India has launched the new K-Care service package for its litre-class superbike - Ninja ZX-10R. Under the newly launched package, the Ninja owners will now be able to opt for extended warranty as well as an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).

For the record, while the 2021 ZX-10R's standard warranty is applicable only for two years or 30,000km, under the extended warranty the superbike is covered for two more years or a total of 50,000km. Apart from this, the Kawasaki's Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) provides eight preventive services for a period of four years. This option covers the entire cost of carrying out regular maintenance procedures including brake caliper cleaning, wheel bearing check, oil and oil filter change, washing and more.

The entire K-Care package has been priced at ₹73,263 and can be purchased at any of the authorised Kawasaki dealerships. Both the services can also be bought separately in case the ZX-10R owners do not want to avail both under K-Care. As far as pricing for the separate services are concerned, the extended warranty costs ₹53,065 while the AMC has been priced at ₹47,461.

The extended warranty can also be transferred to the new owner of the bike incase the motorcycle is resold. Goes without saying, there are certain conditions to be followed including adhering to the scheduled periodic maintenance.

The company has recently announced a price hike on almost its entire range of motorcycles, however the list does not include the Ninja ZX-10R. It is still priced at ₹14,99,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).