2021 Honda X-ADV adventure scooter goes on sale in Malaysia

The new 2021 Honda X-ADV adventure scooter has been launched in the Malaysian market. The scooter has been priced at RM 67,799 (which is equivalent to ₹12.16 lakh as per the current exchange rates).

For 2021, the new X-ADV adventure scooter has received a number of new updates to the exterior design and the features list.

The new Honda X-ADV gets a sharper design on the outside which is wrapped around a newly redesigned diamond frame. Moreover, there are updates to the colour schemes that give it a more aggressive exterior appearance. It is offered in three colours - Pearl Deep Mud Gray, Grand Prix Red, and Graphite Black.

Apart from the design and styling, Honda has changed the ergonomics of the X-ADV scooter with repositioned handlebar and a reshaped seat which now gets a narrower inseam.

Some of the key features on the 2021 Honda X-ADV include new LED DRLs, a Bluetooth-enabled five-inch TFT display, a smart key, Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, a redesigned windscreen, a 22-liter under-seat storage space, knuckle guards, step-up seat, a 1.2-litre glovebox, a USB charging port, and a centre-stand.

It also benefits from an upswept exhaust and tubeless-tyres fitted wire-spoke wheels that lift the overall appeal of the ADV.

The suspension kit on the Honda's adventure scooter includes 41 mm cartridge-style upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. Other hardware equipment includes twin-rotor discs at the front and a single disc at the back.

At the heart of the Honda X-ADV sits a 745cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. This engine has been rated to churn out 57.6bhp of power at 6,750 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. In comparison to the model it replaces, the overall power output has been gone up minorly. For the record, previously the scooter pumped out 53.6bhp and 68Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Some of the key safety features and rider aids on the scooter include a Throttle By Wire system, five riding modes, ABS, Emergency Stop Signal and three-level Honda Selectable Torque Control.