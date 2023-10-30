Honda XL750 Transalp adventure tourer makes its way to India

The motorcycle has been launched at an introductory price of ₹10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram)
It is being brought into the country via the completely built-up (CBU) route
Bookings have been opened for the first 100 customers in select cities
These include Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore, among others
The motorcycle gets its DNA from the original Transalp of the 1980s
It gets a compact headlight, integrated windscreen and large tank shrouds
The rear gets an aluminum carrier and an LED lighting system
The bike rides on a 21-inch front wheel paired to an 18-inch rear wheel with spokes
The bike comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT panel that displays key information