Honda XL750 Transalp adventure tourer makes its way to India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 30, 2023

The motorcycle has been launched at an introductory price of 10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram)

 It is being brought into the country via the completely built-up (CBU) route

Bookings have been opened for the first 100 customers in select cities

 These include Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore, among others

The motorcycle gets its DNA from the original Transalp of the 1980s

 It gets a compact headlight, integrated windscreen and large tank shrouds

The rear gets an aluminum carrier and an LED lighting system

The bike rides on a 21-inch front wheel paired to an 18-inch rear wheel with spokes

The bike comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT panel that displays key information
