HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers In Pics: Honda Debuts Xl750 Transalp Premium Adventure Tourer In India

In pics: Honda XL750 Transalp premium adventure tourer makes India debut

Bookings for the Honda XL750 Transalp have been opened for the first 100 customers in select cities.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda
1/6
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday launched the XL750 Transalp in the Indian market at an introductory price of 10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The premium adventure tourer is being brought into the country via the completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the BigWing dealerships.
Honda
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday launched the XL750 Transalp in the Indian market at an introductory price of 10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The premium adventure tourer is being brought into the country via the completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the BigWing dealerships.
Honda
2/6
Bookings have been opened for the first 100 customers in select cities. The cities include Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Deliveries will begin from November.
Honda
Bookings have been opened for the first 100 customers in select cities. The cities include Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Deliveries will begin from November.
Honda
3/6
The motorcycle gets its DNA from the original Transalp of the 1980s. In terms of design, it gets a compact headlight, integrated windscreen and large tank shrouds for aerodynamic performance. The rear design puts out a tough look with an aluminum carrier and LED lighting system.
Honda
The motorcycle gets its DNA from the original Transalp of the 1980s. In terms of design, it gets a compact headlight, integrated windscreen and large tank shrouds for aerodynamic performance. The rear design puts out a tough look with an aluminum carrier and LED lighting system.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Dio 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Dio 125
₹ 83,400 - 92,300**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Honda Sp160 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP160
₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness CB350
₹ 1.86 - 2.16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350RS
₹ 1.90 - 2.19 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cbr500r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR500R
₹ 4.99 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR150R
₹ 1.70 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda
4/6
The bike rides on a 21-inch front wheel paired to an 18-inch rear wheel with spokes, delivering a smooth ride both on and off road. Its lightweight steel diamond frame is designed for both short everyday commutes as well as long adventure rides. The motorcycle will be made available in two colour schemes - Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black.
Honda
The bike rides on a 21-inch front wheel paired to an 18-inch rear wheel with spokes, delivering a smooth ride both on and off road. Its lightweight steel diamond frame is designed for both short everyday commutes as well as long adventure rides. The motorcycle will be made available in two colour schemes - Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black.
Honda
5/6
In terms of features, the Honda XL750 Transalp comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT panel that displays key information on speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge and consumption, riding modes, and engine parameters, among others. This display can be customized as per the rider's preference and the management can be done via the screen or the switchgear on the left handlebar.
Honda
In terms of features, the Honda XL750 Transalp comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT panel that displays key information on speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge and consumption, riding modes, and engine parameters, among others. This display can be customized as per the rider's preference and the management can be done via the screen or the switchgear on the left handlebar.
Honda
6/6
The adventure tourer gets Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs), enabling the rider to link the smartphone to the bike while on the move. This allows voice management of calls, messages, music and navigation. It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps while another important feature is the automatic turn signal cancelling function.
Honda
The adventure tourer gets Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs), enabling the rider to link the smartphone to the bike while on the move. This allows voice management of calls, messages, music and navigation. It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps while another important feature is the automatic turn signal cancelling function.
First Published Date: 31 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: Honda XL750 Transalp Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India HMSI

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.