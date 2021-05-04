HT Auto reported in 2020 that Honda is working on a small Hornet 2.0-based adventure bike that will go on sale in India in the second half of 2021. Now the Japan-based two-wheeler major has registered the name NX200 under the "Motorcycles and their parts" class.

As reported earlier, the bike will retail from the Honda RedWing line of dealerships just like the Hornet 2.0 and will be based on the same platform and engine. For the record, there’s another bike based on the same platform sold in China. It is called the CB190X, and it won't be wrong to suggest that the same bike could also be used as a canvas for the India-spec Honda NX200.

As for the mechanical details, the NX200 will use the Hornet 2.0's 184.5cc 2-valve, air-cooled single-cylinder engine. This is also likely to churn out the same 17.26 PS and 16.1 Nm of peak torque. The transmission unit is likely to be a 5-speed unit.

Needless to say, the NX200 will get exterior features such as long-travel suspension, high ground clearance, seat height, and a wide handlebar. It could also feature knobby tyres for more grip during off-road riding. It is not confirmed if Honda will opt for spoke wheels, but chances are less likely. Moreover, other features could include LED lighting, single-channel ABS, and a fully digital instrument panel.

It is likely to be placed in the price range of ₹1.30 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be a direct rival to the likes of the Hero Xpulse 200 ADV.