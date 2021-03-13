Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling several units of its H'ness CB350 bikes which was launched recently amid much fanfare. The bike maker is looking at fixing a possible fault in the transmission of the bike.

As per the company, certain units of H'ness CB350 manufactured between November 25 and December 12 of 2020 are part of the recall orders issued. A different material grade usage in counter shaft fourth-gear of transmission may lead to a fault upon prolonged usage or running. HMSI, however, adds that no on-road, real-world faults or breakdowns have been reported so far.

While HMSI has not specified how many units of H'ness CB350 may have been affected, it is learnt to have stated that customers of all potentially affected units will be contacted either through a phone call or SMS or through email. "Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website," a company statement informs.

HMSI had launched H'ness CB350 in October of 2020 at starting price of ₹1.85 lakh. The rivaly in the 350cc segment is absolutely ferocious with Royal Enfield firing back with its Meteor 350. The Honda H'ness CB350 itself is offered in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro, and it has received price hikes since its initial launch.

Powered by a 350cc, 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology, the H'ness CB350 has 21 Ps of power and 30 Nm of peak torque. It is also projected as a premium offering from the company and as such, is sold through its Honda Big Wing brand of retail stores.