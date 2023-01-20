HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 1 Millionth Ktm Motorcycle Rolls Out Of Bajaj Auto Plant In Chakan, Maharashtra

1 millionth KTM motorcycle rolls out of Bajaj Auto plant in Chakan, Maharashtra

Bajaj Auto and KTM achieved a significant milestone in its partnership as the one millionth KTM motorcycle rolled out from Bajaj Auto’s Chakan manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. The one millionth motorcycle to roll out was the KTM 390 Adventure in the presence of Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO, Bajaj Auto, and Stefan Pierer Pierer Mobility AG.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 15:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
(L-R) Stefan Pierer, CEO – Pierer Mobility AG with Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO, Bajaj and Gerald Kiska – Founder & Chairman, KISKA GmbH at the 1 millionth rollout
(L-R) Stefan Pierer, CEO – Pierer Mobility AG with Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO, Bajaj and Gerald Kiska – Founder & Chairman, KISKA GmbH at the 1 millionth rollout
(L-R) Stefan Pierer, CEO – Pierer Mobility AG with Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO, Bajaj and Gerald Kiska – Founder & Chairman, KISKA GmbH at the 1 millionth rollout
(L-R) Stefan Pierer, CEO – Pierer Mobility AG with Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO, Bajaj and Gerald Kiska – Founder & Chairman, KISKA GmbH at the 1 millionth rollout

Bajaj and KTM entered in a partnership in 2008 and the first model to be made in India was the KTM 200 Duke in 2012. Over the next decade, India became the global production hub for KTM’s 125-373 cc line-up that have been sold globally as well as in India. It’s noteworthy that KTM took less than half the time to hit the second half-million mark, which shows the brand’s faster adoption not just globally but in India as well.

(also read: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally: Will it come to India?

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO – Bajaj Auto Limited., said, “Motorcycles are our strength, and the one-millionth KTM milestone is a testimony to that. When we inked our partnership in 2007, it was with the goal of affordable innovation that would reach KTM’s marquee brands to all parts of the globe. 15 years later, we have not only been successful but have also become strategic partners with a restructured ownership. Given our similar cultures, a sustainable and trusted cooperation has been built that will soon extend to electric vehicles and next-gen technologies. One million has been achieved. There are many more to go!"

The KTM 390 Adventure was the one millionth motorcycle to rollout from the Bajaj-Auto plant in Chakan, near Pune
The KTM 390 Adventure was the one millionth motorcycle to rollout from the Bajaj-Auto plant in Chakan, near Pune
The KTM 390 Adventure was the one millionth motorcycle to rollout from the Bajaj-Auto plant in Chakan, near Pune
The KTM 390 Adventure was the one millionth motorcycle to rollout from the Bajaj-Auto plant in Chakan, near Pune

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Adventure
373.2 cc
₹3.03 - 3.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benelli 302r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli 302r
₹3.1 - 3.6 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Zontes 350r (HT Auto photo)
Zontes 350r
348 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Sym Joymax Z 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Sym Joymax Z 300
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Talking about the development, Mr Stefan Pierer, CEO - Pierer Mobility AG, said, “This is indeed a momentous occasion for both KTM and Bajaj Auto. At Pierer Mobility AG, we abide by our four pillars of success. These include operating as a global entity, innovating continuously, getting the right talent, and building distinct brands worldwide. Our position as a global mobility group is built on the right partners who are passionate about delivering excellence. Our constant drive to innovate and the ability to build strong brands across markets have found resonance with Bajaj Auto. Our success in this partnership gives us great confidence about the future, where we will expand our portfolio into electric and maintain our position as leaders in the powered two-wheeler industry."

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 15:51 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India KTM 390 Adventure
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Honda CB500X ADV unlisted from India website, 2023 version incoming?
Honda CB500X ADV unlisted from India website, 2023 version incoming?
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure launched in India at ₹6 Crores
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure launched in India at 6 Crores
Former Indian employees of GM file new suit, allege due wages unpaid
Former Indian employees of GM file new suit, allege due wages unpaid
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India, prices start at ₹5.68 lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India, prices start at 5.68 lakh
Anand Mahindra to hand over XUV400 Exclusive Edition to highest bidder
Anand Mahindra to hand over XUV400 Exclusive Edition to highest bidder

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city