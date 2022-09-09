HT Auto
Tata Tiago EV confirmed, will be India's most affordable electric hatchback

Tata Motors currently has the largest line-up of electric vehicles and they will be adding Tiago EV to it soon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2022, 11:11 AM
File photo of Tiago. Used for representation only. 
File photo of Tiago. Used for representation only. 
File photo of Tiago. Used for representation only. 
File photo of Tiago. Used for representation only. 

Tata Motors has announced that they will be expanding their EV lineup with the new Tiago EV. It will be the most affordable electric vehicle from Tata Motors. The Tiago EV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 but the manufacturer did not launch it. Instead, Tata Motors launched Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV. Now, the Tiago EV has been announced on World EV Day. 

As of now, no information about the Tiago EV has been revealed by the manufacturer. When launched, the Tiago EV will be the most affordable electric vehicle from Tata Motors. 

Tata currently has a 3 phased approach toward building a comprehensive EV portfolio. They want to launch ten electric vehicles in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels. They already have the Tigor EV which is a compact sedan and the Nexon EV is a compact SUV. The upcoming Tiago EV will be a hatchback. 

It is expected that Tata Motors will use the same Ziptron technology for the Tiago EV that they are using for the Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The Ziptron technology is more advanced than Xpres-T technology that was earlier being used for Tigor EVs that were in the commercial segment. 

Cosmetically, there will not be major differences between the Tiago EV and regular Tiago. The Tiago EV should be offered in Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey. Both of these colours are exclusive to the electric vehicles of Tata Motors. There will be blue accents throughout the exterior as well as the interior. 

The instrument cluster could be borrowed from the Tigor EV. It looks just like the regular instrument cluster but has been updated to show EV-related information. The gear lever will be replaced by a rotary knob. As of now, it is not known where the batteries would be placed.

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2022, 11:09 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tiago EV Tiago EV Tata Motors Tata EV Electric vehicles EVs
