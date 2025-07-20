Tata Harrier.ev first drive review: Can it be your first EV?

Tata’s approach to its new model lineup is clear — it’s aiming to challenge every car segment with a diverse range of offerings, building almost everything its engineers can conceive. The Harrier, which gained steady traction after its launch, is now a headache for its rivals with its huge popularity in the urban markets. Tata's next move wasn’t really a surprise — an electrified version of the car, in tune with the evolving buyers' needs.

Harrier.ev is the Tata's latest electric SUV offering. How is to drive? Read on to find out.

Introduced at an entry-level pricing of ₹21.49 Lakh, Harrier.ev aims to cater to buyers willing to spend a decent amount on an electric SUV. But is it really a car worth considering, with competition aplenty? Read on.

The Harrier.ev is more than just an electric adaptation of the ICE Harrier — it represents a significant step up in Tata's SUV lineup. Tata has gone all out to position this as a standout product, and a prime example of that effort is the much-talked-about Quad-Wheel-Drive QWD system. It marks the brand’s return to all-wheel-drive capability after several years, made possible by a dual-motor setup that significantly enhances performance.

In fact, Tata is positioning the Harrier.ev as a performance SUV, and after spending an entire day behind the wheel, it’s clear that this claim goes beyond marketing hype.

First things first, on the outside, you might mistake it for a regular Harrier, until you notice its exclusive paint theme, a different license plate and other bits unique to this model. At the front, the Harrier EV features a redesigned, closed-off grille with sleek horizontal strakes, complemented by a reworked bumper and a revised air intake design. Moving to the sides, it gets new aero-optimized 19-inch alloy wheels and a subtle EV badge on the front doors. At the rear, the key differentiators include the "Harrier.ev" badge on the tailgate and the absence of an exhaust pipe.

But more than the skin, it's the internals that deserve a detailed discussion. The Harrier.ev is not a ground-up electric vehicle but a significant internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric conversion. While it retains the body shell of the standard Harrier, the underlying Omega Arc platform has been extensively reengineered. It is offered in two drivetrain configurations. The standard variants feature a rear-wheel-drive setup powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor, while the higher-spec versions benefit from an all-wheel-drive layout, made possible by the addition of a front-mounted induction motor.

How about the interiors?

Step into the cabin and you may not find the space a radically new one. The overall layout is something you might have come across before in its ICE version, but what has changed is the premiumness and feel of the interior space. The cabin of the Harrier.ev adopts a refined grey-and-white colour palette, lending a sophisticated and contemporary ambience.

The front seats are electronically adjustable, offering a relaxed and ergonomic posture. They are well-cushioned, ventilated, and provide ample support for everyday drives. However, the rear seats leave room for improvement — as the lack of adjustable recline options may limit rear passenger comfort.

The Harrier.ev’s cabin stands out for its impressive suite of features, making it one of the most tech-laden and modern interiors in its segment. At the heart of the dashboard is a crisp 14.5-inch Neo QLED infotainment display, paired seamlessly with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Both screens deliver smooth performance and are quite responsive.

It also gets Level 2 ADAS feature however, special mention must also be made of the 540-degree surround view system, the digital IRVM, and connected car features with over-the-air (OTA) update support. The Harrier EV features a 'Summon Mode' that enables the vehicle to be maneuvered out of tight parking spaces remotely using the key fob. While the functionality is innovative, its operation isn’t entirely seamless at this stage.

The infotainment system is complemented by a premium JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos — a segment-first offering. Enhancing the sense of space and comfort are features like a panoramic sunroof and a hands-free powered tailgate, both of which contribute to a more premium feel.

How is it drive?

Tata cars generally do not disappoint when it comes to on-road manners and Harrier.ev is no different.

It is offered with a choice of two battery packs — 65kWh and 75kWh — the latter delivering a claimed range of up to 627 km, and Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD). The primary motor at the rear is a 238 bhp permanent magnet synchronous unit, while the front is powered by a 158 bhp induction motor. Together, they generate an impressive combined torque output of 540 Nm, offering strong and confident performance across varied conditions. Since we are talking numbers, also do note that the charging options include a standard 7.2kW AC charger, which takes approximately 10.7 hours to go from 10 to 100%, and a 120kW DC fast charger that can top the battery up from 20 to 80% in just 25 minutes.

The first word that comes to mind when you press the accelerator is simple: fast. And it's not just about impressive figures on paper — the real-world performance is genuinely aggressive. Tata claims a 0–100 km/h time of 6.3 seconds, which is remarkably quick for a vehicle of this size. To put that into perspective, the recently launched Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line does the same sprint in 6.1 seconds. While it's not a comparison, those numbers are hard to ignore.

It’s also worth noting that the power delivery is smooth, with a progressive build-up rather than a sudden surge when you start pushing the SUV. In addition to the standard Eco, City, and Sport modes, the Harrier.ev also features Boost and Drift modes — each performing exactly as their names suggest. Boost mode enables sportier acceleration, while Drift mode allows for playful manoeuvres on loose surfaces by disengaging traction control. It also gets paddle shifters that let you adjust the level of regenerative braking across three settings.

On regular roads, the Harrier EV surges forward with confidence and feels firmly planted despite its tall stance. Handling is well-tuned, with the SUV maintaining composure even during high-speed cornering. Body roll is minimal, but what truly stands out is the suspension setup — it’s impressively calibrated to glide over road imperfections with minimal fuss.

While the on-road performance of the Harrier.ev is surely commendable, the braking performance leaves something to be desired. The brake pedal feels soft and lacks feedback, often requiring more pressure than expected to stop the vehicle.

The final word:

The Harrier.ev is priced competitively, starting at ₹21.49 lakh for the Adventure 65kWh variant and going up to ₹28.99 lakh for the top-spec Empowered QWD 75kWh version. Needless to say, the pricing is well-judged, especially as it undercuts its primary rival, the Mahindra XUV 9e, by a margin.

If only Tata could address quality consistency and improve fit and finish, this product would truly shine the way it’s supposed to.

However, this is still arguably one of the finest SUVs Tata has ever produced. It offers a commanding road presence and a level of visual appeal that’s hard to match in its segment. Beyond looks, it’s also engaging to drive and backed by a comprehensive list of features — making it a compelling choice for EV customers.

