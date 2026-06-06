2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests

Hatchbacks have been the backbone of the Indian automotive sector, be it the Maruti 800, Tata Indica, Fiat Uno or Daewoo Matiz, among others. This segment was the heavy hitter until recently, with the trend of SUVs getting more intense. While the market share is dropping as customers are going for bigger cars owing to more disposable incomes, hatchbacks are not ready to give up yet. Tata revamped the Altroz first, and recently it launched the updated version of its entry-level hatchback, the Tiago, which was initially launched in 2016. The updated Tiago continues to carry forward the legacy of the legendary Tata Indica and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Citroen C3X and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

2026 Tata Tiago: Exterior

People who want a small car which looks stylish and out of the ordinary would definitely love the looks of the 2026 Tata Tiago. Featuring sharp lines, blacked-out elements and sporty looks, it is hard to miss on the road, especially with its new colour options, including the Varanasi Vibrance and Pangong Blue.

2026 Tata Tiago Exterior

The headlamp setup is new, with slimmer LED double-barrel headlamps, with a daytime running lamp (DRL) running on top of it, which makes it look like it has an eyebrow. Look at it from a distance and the updated Tiago will remind you of the facelifted Altroz. Additionally, the panel between the headlamps gets a piano black finish and has been slimmed down. The lower front grille gets a geometrical design and has been painted black to provide contrast, which makes the hatchback look extremely sporty.

The fog lamp units are now rectangular-shaped, replacing the old circular design. Not only that, but the L-shaped element at the edge of the bumpers is where the fog lamps have been housed, while the vertical part of the L houses non-functional air dams, which gives the hatchback some character. However, functional air dams would have been better because up close, the closed-out air dams somewhat ruin the sporty vibe the 2026 Tiago has going on.

The side profile has not changed much, with the major changes being the black cladding on the wheel arches and a new diamond-cut alloy wheel design. On the rear, the 2026 Tiago gets comprehensive changes, much like the front, including slimmed-down taillamps with three vertical line elements inside them. The rear of the updated Tata Tiago boasts faux connected taillamps which are not illuminated, along with a rear wiper, washer and defogger. The rear bumper is completely new, boasting two parking sensors and the placement of the rear parking camera has been shifted as well.

2026 Tata Tiago: Interior

The interior of the entry-level hatchback from Tata Motors is where there have been comprehensive changes. The layout of the dashboard has been changed from a sweeping design to a layered one, while the fabric inserts on the dashboard make it look a tad premium, compared to the previous iteration.

Apart from the new dashboard, the seats get a dual-tone grey and black fabric upholstery, along with fabric elements on the doors. In addition to that, the armrests on the doors get a piano black finish. The AC vents have been redesigned as well, with the two AC vents on the edges of the dashboard being angled towards the driver and the front passenger.

2026 Tata Tiago Interior

The centre part of the dashboard has been changed slightly as well. The Tiago badging, which was placed under the central AC vents, has been moved down to near the HVAC controls, which continue to remain physical in an era where touch-based controls are taking over. The floating 10.25-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system is new, while the size remains the same as the outgoing iteration.

In addition, it gets a wireless charging pad and two USB Type-C ports, with one of them being a 65W charger. Notably, the newest feature in the cabin is definitely the 5-inch floating digital instrument cluster. The cluster readings are sharp, with all the information available at just a glance.

The two-spoke steering wheel has been slightly changed as well, getting a matte finish. In addition to that, it gets audio controls and cruise control switches on it, along with a tilt adjustment feature. The seats are well-cushioned and get bolstered under-thigh support to make long trips more comfortable.

The fixed headrests, however, are a let-down. Also, a 360-degree camera has been added to the fold, making it a segment-first feature. However, the feature is operable in low-speed conditions, while the quality of the cameras is not great, something which can be expected considering the price point of the car.

While the front centre armrest is small, it makes for a good feature addition and is especially useful when cruising on highway speeds. The storage space isn’t a lot, but it is enough to store daily essentials like a wallet, card holder, sunglass case or a phone, since there is a 12V charging socket provided near the cavity.

2026 Tata Tiago rear seats

The rear seats are comfortable and would be best to fit two passengers and a child. It is a bench-type seat, so there is no 60:40 split. Under-thigh support on the rear seats has been bolstered as well, much like the front, offering comfort during longer trips. Rear AC vents and a 65W USB Type-C charging port have been added to the back seats of the 2026 Tata Tiago, increasing passenger comfort. The floor is flat; however, there is a bump in the middle, which will force the middle passenger to sit in a knees-up position.

2026 Tata Tiago: Engine

The 2026 Tata Tiago retains its engine options, which include a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission with paddle shifters.

The Tata Tiago continues with the older CNG powertrain, with the engine being the same as the 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, only with a reduced power output of approximately 74.5 bhp and 96.5 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission with paddle shifters.

2026 Tata Tiago: Drive Review

I drove the Tata Tiago in city and highway conditions, as well as a small stretch of hill roads as well. The hatchback can quickly adapt to the style of driving of a person and is extremely comfortable. The visibility of the road is good, with traffic and pedestrians being relatively easy to spot. The power delivery of the three-cylinder engine feels slow and can often be annoying, especially when you need to make quick overtakes. The refinement of the engine can also be better, since the vibrations of the engine can be felt in the gear lever.

2026 Tata Tiago Drive Review

Ride quality remains one of the Tiago's strongest attributes. Broken roads, potholes, and speed breakers are dispatched with remarkable composure, reinforcing Tata's reputation for building cars that are well suited to Indian road conditions. The suspension has been tuned for comfort and is arguably one of the best in the segment. While driving the car on the hilly section, it took the corners well without even breaking a sweat or screeching its tyres. I took the corners both fast and slow, and it did well both times. The manual performed exceptionally during the climb uphill as well as downhill since I could manually slot in the gears and hold them for as long as I wanted.

Driving in the city with the Tata Tiago was also pretty relaxing, considering I did not run into any traffic congestion. The 2026 Tiago is manoeuvrable, which makes it easy to cut through tight spaces like streets, changing lanes on a busy road, or even making tight turns. The small turning radius of the car allowed for easier U-turns than the usual three-point turns. Driving on highways felt like a breeze since I engaged the cruise control at 80 kmph. The 2026 Tata Tiago handled everything Bengaluru kept throwing at it.

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2026 Tata Tiago iCNG AMT: Drive Review

In terms of convenience, the iCNG AMT is right up there. Providing the clutchless experience in a CNG car makes the drive not only comfortable but affordable as well. Add to it, the ability to change gears manually using paddle shifters is a cherry on top.

The iCNG AMT variant of the 2026 Tata Tiago worked pretty well in city traffic, wherein light throttle response was all it was getting. Cutting in and out of traffic was a piece of cake owing to the efficiency of this transmission, but as soon as the road started getting twistier or stretched, the lack of power became noticeable. The iCNG AMT struggled for power in the hilly section, and despite shifting to manual inputs using the paddle shifters, the car was unable to get a move on.

The downhill sections on the manual were fun, but the AMT with paddle shifters really surprised me as I enjoyed my time with the car. Using the paddle shifters with the AMT transmission allowed me to shift up and down manually, since this AMT gearbox held the first two gears slightly longer than the rest.

2026 Tata Tiago iCNG drive review

Driving on the highways was slightly more comfortable compared to the manual, considering I didn’t have to change gears regularly. However, the iCNG AMT variant lacked cruise control, which I missed on the highway, as I had to keep my foot on the throttle to maintain momentum. The iCNG AMT variant also missed out on a few more features, including a wireless charging pad, a 65W charging socket for the rear seats, alongside fog lamps and alloy wheels.

2026 Tata Tiago: Conclusion

At a starting price of ₹4.69 lakh, the 2026 Tata Tiago continues to offer excellent value for money. It blends attractive styling, a feature-rich cabin, impressive ride comfort, and practical everyday usability into a package that remains accessible to first-time buyers. While the engine could benefit from a little more punch, it rarely feels inadequate for its intended purpose. In a market increasingly obsessed with SUVs, the Tiago serves as a reminder that a well-executed hatchback can still be one of the smartest purchases on the road today.

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