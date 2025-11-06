2025 Tata Harrier EV Review - Most practical E-SUV you can buy?

Tata Motors caught on to the electric bug much earlier than its competition, and the automaker has been successful in capturing the market’s fancy for nearly half a decade now. But the rivals are catching up, and fast, and that’s where the new Tata Harrier EV comes in. It’s not only the brand’s flagship EV but also a showcase of its capabilities in building a tech-rich electric offering. Does the Harrier EV live up to the hype? We spent some time with it to find out.

Tata Harrier EV - Design & Platform

The Harrier EV is nearly identical in form to its diesel counterpart. I see this as a total win. Familiarity helps in establishing a connection, and the electric SUV’s familiar name and exterior certainly get the heads turning, especially in this white shade. While the top remains identical, the underpinnings are different. The Harrier EV is based on an all-new electric platform called t.idal (Tata Intelligent Digital Architectural Layer), which gives it a completely new suspension setup and floor to accommodate the electric architecture.

This has also led to changes in the overall proportions with the Harrier EV being 2 mm longer, 20 mm wider, and 22 mm taller than its diesel version. The ground clearance has also gone up by 13 mm at 163 mm (laden), while the unladen figure measures 205 mm. The has been smartly masked with the inclusion of the side steps, which bring an additional layer of convenience for ingress and egress, as well as a premium touch.

The Tata Harrier EV measures 4607 mm in length.

The chunky 19-inch aero wheels add to the drama, while the dramatic exterior lighting brings in the tech evolution. Overall, the Harrier EV balances very well between a striking appearance and familiarity. However, for buyers looking at something more radical, there are more options in the same space.

Tata Harrier EV - Cabin

The interior has been carried over from the diesel version, albeit with some EV-specific changes. The cabin is now finished in white and grey, with gloss black elements. It looks more premium, and has an upmarket feel. It also looks roomier thanks to the lighter colour scheme. While the dashboard layout is familiar, the Harrier EV invests in a bigger 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, but we’ll come to this later.

The rear seat remains spacious and the flat floorboard makes it super accessible for all three occupants. Taller passengers will find under-thigh support to be slightly lacking, but hardly an issue in my opinion. The top trims get the boss mode to adjust the front passenger seat, further liberating more room when needed.

The interior of the Harrier EV gets a dual-tone interior.

Speaking of room, the Harrier EV gets a boot capacity of 502 litres (up to the roof), which is slightly lesser than the diesel version. This is largely due to the motor at the rear, while you also get a frunk that adds 35 litres of additional storage space (67 litres on RWD). There are enough cupholders, and cubby spaces throughout the cabin, including a cooled storage area under the front armrest. The quality levels are decent, barring the concern about the white interior’s upkeep in the long run.

Tata Harrier EV - Tech Galore

The Harrier EV is laden with tech, which sets it apart from any Tata offering to date. It’s loaded to the brim with features, some you’ll find useful while the rest hold more novelty value. The panoramic sunroof, digital console, wireless charging, ventilated seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting and 360-degree camera are features we’ve come to expect from Tata.

The carmaker goes beyond with the Harrier EV, bringing Land Rover-inspired tech like the digital IRVM. The feature essentially relays video feed on the IRVM via a camera at the back, and is quite handy. It does have some glare, which makes it difficult to use in the daytime, nothing an anti-reflective film can’t solve. There’s the Samsung QLED infotainment system, which is supposed to be one of the best in the business. The screen itself is crisp, easy to use, and fluid. The SUV also comes with Dolby Atmos and a 10-speaker JBL sound system, which transform the cabin into a theatre on wheels.

Tata has also added the transparent mode that will come in handy during off-roading or when tackling some really challenging potholes, while the Auto Park and Reverse Assist features are handy as well. The Drive Pay feature works as an in-car payment app, which essentially takes care of everything from tolls to parking payments on the move.

The Tata Harrier EV gets a tech-laden cabin.

While these certainly look good on paper, a number of the features on our test vehicle weren’t actually functional. The 360-degree stopped working abruptly, and so did the reverse camera. The panoramic sunroof wouldn’t close, while the Auto Park wouldn’t initiate. The Summon Mode, one of the most marketed features on the Harrier EV didn’t work either. To be transparent, Tata did send us a replacement unit that was niggle-free and devoid of any of the mentioned issues. Even then, the Summon mode has lag and takes some time to activate. This can be a test of patience for those starting out, and needs better education on how to use one.

And while I’m nitpicking, the round key fob, though different, isn’t the most user-friendly. The buttons for the summon mode are too hard and require you to press and hold. You tend to give two commands, unintentionally, for the car to move forward/backwards, because of the stiff nature of the buttons. The key also needs more indents to help differentiate which button does what. I’m not a fan of the touch-sensitive AC controls either. These are distracting when driving and you have to look away from the road when adjusting settings. The hazard lights button is also a part of this, which in my opinion should’ve been a physical button. Lastly, the placement of the button for the ventilated front seats isn’t the most friendly.

That said, I’m happy to report that the Level 2 ADAS stack worked flawlessly in both test units. You get everything from autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more. The SUV also gets the low-speed sound, mandated for EVs, which makes it safer for pedestrians.

Tata Harrier EV - Performance

We are driving the top-of-the-line Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) variant on the Harrier EV with the dual motor setup. There’s an induction motor at the front and a PMS motor at the rear, which has a combined output of 308 bhp and 504 Nm of peak torque. The Harrier EV brings back all-wheel drive to Tata’s stable after a hiatus. The lower variants get only the rear motor with 235 bhp and 315 Nm on offer. The QWD variant is quick. The acceleration is brisk but not explosive. Mind you, 0-100 kmph comes up in 6.3 seconds with the Boost mode, but the 2.3-tonne weight keeps it grounded. The numbers climb fast and the Harrier EV feels right at home at triple-digit speeds. The QWD unit is more rear-biased and you can see power being sent to the front wheels in spurts, as and when required. It feels planted and will surge to a top speed of 180 kmph.

While rolling acceleration remains impressive, the overall performance will not blow your mind. There is literal heft in the way the Harrier EV moves. Power climbs steadily and feels measured rather than a sudden burst propelling you forward. Set your expectations accordingly, and you’ll have fun with the Harrier EV’s capabilities. You can switch between Eco, Normal, and Sport, with the latter being slightly more aggressive, whereas Eco will do just fine in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The drive mode selector is placed right above the gear selector.

Braking performance comes from disc brakes on all wheels, and the massive size makes its presence felt as the Harrier EV nosedives under hard braking. That said, braking itself is progressive but it takes some time to judge the right bite point on the pedal. You also get regenerative braking with three levels, which can be adjusted using the paddle shifters. It allows for one-pedal driving in the city, and is especially handy when you’re hypermiling.

Tata Harrier EV - Handling & Ride Quality

The Tata Harrier EV gets a more sophisticated suspension over the Harrier Diesel. The SUV comes with an independent front and multi-link rear suspension with frequency-selective dampers. I think this is one of the best setups on any e-SUV, and Tata has done a fine job with it. Give it any kind of terrain and the Harrier EV feels composed. Tata has a knack of doing suspensions well, and this shows just how comfortable the Harrier electric gets on a bad stretch. At cruising speeds, the ride gets more boat-like, with some vertical movement at the rear. But this SUV feels confident, which translates to a pliant ride over long distances.

The Tata Harrier EV feels composed on any terrain.

The handling is decent with a responsive steering that weighs up nicely at higher speeds. The low centre of gravity ensures body roll is contained, while a 62 per cent higher torsional stiffness helps keep the Harrier EV remain taut around a corner. It lets you attack a bend with confidence and strikes a healthy balance between handling and a comfortable ride.

Tata Harrier EV - Battery, Range & Charging

The Harrier EV gets two battery options - 65 kWh and 75 kWh. We drove the latter, which promises a range of 622 km (MIDC) on a single charge. In our tests, the SUV realised a real-world range of 400-430 km on a single charge. This was in city and highway conditions. A more sedate driving style will help exploit a few more kilometres, and you can easily average about 450 km on a single charge consistently. For highway runs, the Harrier EV remains most efficient between 80-90 kmph, anything above 110 kmph will see the battery deplete faster. The distance-to-empty calculations on the screen are decently accurate too.

Under 5 per cent, the charging beep remains on until you’ve plugged the vehicle, which does get annoying. The SUV also turns off the AC and cruise control, among other features, while capping the speed to 50 kmph to conserve range.

The Harrier EV is compatible with fast chargers and using a 60 kW DC charger will get you fully charged in little over an hour. Tata will sell you a 7.2 kW AC charger separately, which is good for a full charge up to 100 per cent in about 9-10 hours.

The Tata Harrier EV is capable of fast charging to 100 per cent in slightly more than an hour.

Tata Harrier EV - Verdict

The Harrier EV builds on the success of the Harrier diesel, blending the existing style and comfort, with advanced tech. It retains the toughness of the ICE version, but adds its own charm of modernity with a future-ready powertrain, not to forget some serious off-road capability. What Tata should work on is making the Harrier EV more reliable from a technological standpoint. The tech, while certainly has novelty, it needs to work flawlessly too. And that’s the one thing I hope Tata works on with the Harrier EV. With prices starting at ₹21.49 lakh, the lower trims are well-priced, although you pay a small premium on the QWD trim that costs over ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom) in the top-spec version with the AC charger thrown in. The Harrier EV definitely offers value in dollops, and should be on your consideration list if you’re on the lookout for a butch, futuristic, and fun electric SUV.

