JSW Motors teases first EV for India: Chery iCar V23-based SUV confirmed

JSW Motors teases first EV for India: Chery iCar V23-based SUV confirmed

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2026, 12:24 pm
  • JSW Motors has teased its first EV for India, based on the Chery iCar V23. Dealer appointments have begun, testing is underway, and production is planned in Maharashtra. Launch date yet to be confirmed.

JSW Motors Chery iCar V23
The model was recently spotted testing on Indian roads under heavy camouflage.
JSW Motors has teased its first electric vehicle for India. The SUV will be based on the Chery iCar V23 and will be sold under JSW’s own brand.

The model was recently spotted testing on Indian roads under heavy camouflage. The latest teaser confirms that the launch is moving ahead, although the company has not shared a timeline yet.

JSW has partnered with Chery for this product. Alongside development work, the company has started building its retail presence. Production will take place at JSW’s upcoming New Energy Vehicle facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. If the rollout progresses as expected, JSW Motors will become the third Indian-owned passenger vehicle manufacturer after Tata Motors and Mahindra.

Where will it sit in the market?

In China, the iCar V23 is positioned as a midsize electric SUV. It rides on a 2,735mm wheelbase and measures 4,220mm in length, 1,915mm in width and 1,845mm in height. Final specifications for the India-bound version have not been disclosed. If the dimensions remain similar, the SUV will compete in the midsize EV segment, which currently includes the VinFast VF6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV.

What do we know about the powertrain?

Internationally, the iCar V23 is offered with two powertrain options. The rear-wheel-drive version produces 136hp and 180Nm and uses a 59.93kWh battery pack. The all-wheel-drive variant develops 211hp and 292Nm with a larger 81.76kWh battery.

Chery claims a CLTC range of 401km for the RWD model and up to 510km for the AWD version. Claimed 0-100kph times are 11 seconds for the RWD and 7.5 seconds for the AWD. Both versions have a top speed of 140kph. DC fast charging support ranges between 85kW and 104kW, depending on the battery pack.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2026, 11:22 am IST

