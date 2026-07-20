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Hyundai grows EV charging network to over 30,000 points; New electric SUV launching this fiscal

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2026, 13:18 pm
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  • The automaker said more than three lakh EV users have used its charging infrastructure through the myHyundai app between January 2023 and June 2026.

Hyundai Charging Stations
Alongside third-party charging access, HMIL currently operates 183 DC fast-charging stations across 105 cities.
Hyundai Charging Stations
Alongside third-party charging access, HMIL currently operates 183 DC fast-charging stations across 105 cities.
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Hyundai has announced that its myHyundai app now provides access to more than 30,000 EV charging points across the country through partnerships with multiple charge point operators (CPOs). The charging network is open to electric vehicles from all brands and allows users to locate charging stations, navigate to them, book charging slots in advance and make digital payments through a single platform.

Charging facilities within 25 km radius

According to the company, the charging network offers access to charging facilities within an average radius of 25 km across India. The app also covers major highway corridors, including Delhi–Gurgaon–Jaipur, Mumbai–Pune–Bengaluru, Mumbai–Ratnagiri–Goa, Chennai–Vellore–Bengaluru and Hyderabad–Kurnool–Bengaluru.

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Alongside third-party charging access, HMIL currently operates 183 DC fast-charging stations across 105 cities. The company plans to expand this network to 600 stations by 2030, with installations planned across cities, highways and Hyundai dealerships. HMIL's charging stations support charging capacities ranging from 60 kW to 240 kW.

The automaker said more than three lakh EV users have used its charging infrastructure through the myHyundai app between January 2023 and June 2026. During this period, the network delivered over 50 lakh kWh of electricity and contributed to an estimated reduction of 3.5 million kg of CO₂ emissions, according to the company.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 3 electric hatchback unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hyundai's mass-market EV launching soon

Hyundai also confirmed that it will enter India's mass-market electric vehicle segment during the current financial year with the launch of a new electric SUV. The upcoming model will expand the company's EV portfolio in the country.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2026, 13:18 pm IST

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