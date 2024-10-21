2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 first ride review: Baby Pulsar is a fun little package

This is the new Bajaj Pulsar N125. It’s the latest sports commuter in the 125 cc segment taking on the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R . The new Pulsar N125 differs from the classic Pulsar 125 and the sportier Pulsar NS125. It is also the smallest Pulsar in the N Series but carves an identity of its own.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 New Styling

The new N125 gets a newly developed chassis. Styling differs from the bigger Pulsar N models while retaining the same brand ethos. The triangular LED headlamp looks sharp with the additional cowl on either side. The fuel tank looks bulbous and muscular, reminiscent of the larger-capacity Pulsar models. The fuel tank shrouds add to the motorcycle's visual heft, giving it the styling of a much bigger motorcycle.

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched | Price, specs, features, ride quality explained

The split seats add to the sporty styling with the slender section up front for better comfort and accessibility. The side panel and tail section form a fantastic overlap for a stylised appearance further showing impressive attention to detail. The Pulsar N125 is the first Pulsar to get a single-piece grab rail but is finished well, and the taillight gets the split treatment giving it the instant Pulsar identity. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 110-section rear tyre on the top variant. Is it the best of the N Series when it comes to looks? I do think so.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 gets a neutral riding position with centre-set footpegs but the narrow handlebar makes it feel more commuter-like than sporty

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Ergonomics

The seat height measures 795 mm and the ground clearance stands at 198 mm. The kerb weight is a light 125 kg. The ergonomics are neutral with centre-set footpegs and a tall handlebar. That said, it's a bit narrow and robs away some of the big bike feel the machine is otherwise trying to replicate. The seat cushioning feels comfortable too.

Fit and finish levels are decent albeit not the best. Panel gaps in some places are evident and so are the quality issues. That said, the switchgear quality and paint are impressive. Speaking of which, there are seven colour schemes across two variants with the new Purple Fury being the boldest of them all.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 top variant gets a full digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, while the lower trim gets a semi-digital unit

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Digital Console

The bike gets an all-digital console with Bluetooth connectivity on the top trim. The unit is easy to read tilted towards the rider and bright enough to see under direct sunlight. It misses out on a tachometer, which would’ve been great given the sports commuter category of the motorcycle.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 has a smooth engine. Being based on a completely new platform, it's a good 20 kg lighter than the Classic and NS Pulsar 125, and feels more fun to ride

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Engine Performance

The new Pulsar N125 has been developed from the ground up and Bajaj says the engine is also brand-new. The 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor makes 11.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Power delivery is quick with most of the grunt in the low and mid-range. The motor loses steam at the top end with a top speed of 97 kmph. This is an engine that feels smooth for the most part with vibrations kicking at the end of the rev band. The motor is super tractable and easy to ride, supported by a slick-shifting gearbox and a light clutch. Bajaj says the clutch effort has been halved compared to its rivals on the Pulsar N125, which is evident once you ride the bike.

Being based on a completely new chassis, it has none of the hang-ups from the bigger Pulsars, which are evident on the Classic and NS Pulsar 125 models. The N125 is a good 20 kg lighter and that makes it more manageable not only in terms of performance but efficiency as well.

The N125 is nimble and light which makes it easy to flick around on congested roads. The ride quality is excellent on bad roads with the suspension settling down rather well

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Ride Quality & Handling

The N125 rides on 30 mm telescopic front forks and a preload adjustable rear monoshock, both of which have 120 mm of travel on either end. The suspension cover at the front does a good job of beefing up the bike visually while covering the slim forks. When it comes to the ride, the suspension setup feels on point and has been well-tuned to handle bad roads. It feels settled on bad patches and contains undulations very well.

The fantastic chassis makes the bike nimble and easy to manoeuvre in city traffic. The Pulsar N125 weighs just 125 kg, which is evident in the flick-ability of the sports commuter on city roads. The braking performance is decent from the disc and drum brake setup with progressive feedback from the front brake. There is no single-channel ABS on offer and you make do with combi-braking, which is otherwise available on the rival Hero Xtreme 125R. That said, Bajaj says it would be a matter of six months to get the single-channel ABS on the N125, should there be demand.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Fuel Efficiency

Bajaj claims a fuel efficiency figure of 60 kmpl (City + Highway) on the new Pulsar N125. The bike also comes with an integrated start generator, which allows better fuel efficiency, silent start operation, and a lower kerb weight. In comparison to the top variant, the base LED Disc variant is about 1.5 kg heavier than the regular starter motor.

The new Pulsar N125 gets an identity of its own and that's what sets it apart from the other Pulsars in the family. At just under ₹ 1 lakh (ex-showroom), it's surely the most likeable way to join the Pulsar clan

Verdict

Priced from nearly ₹94,707 going up to ₹98,707 (ex-showroom), the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 is targeted at the new-age, first-time buyer. It has the looks, performance, and practicality to appeal to the GenZ customer at a competitive price point. If you are looking for a young and stylish motorcycle, the N125 should definitely be on your list. But a spicier story would be a comparison of the Pulsar N125 against its rivals. Now that would be a true test for the baby Pulsar N.

