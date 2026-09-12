2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 first ride review: Lighter and sharper, but is it any better?

While the story of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 entering the Indian market started in August 2019, you may be surprised to know it actually began as an idea placed on one of the original drawing boards of the first Pulsar in the early 2000s. However, it did not make it through the brainstorming sessions and gave way to the Pulsar 180 instead, alongside the 150. But close to two decades later, the discussions returned to paving the path for a more affordable but similar-looking Pulsar. The expectations were to deliver enough performance while balancing fuel economy too.

Now, after its launch, the Pulsar 125 has been selling like hot cakes in certain regions of the country, and Bajaj says it has received a good amount of feedback from its customers. Working on the same, the bikemaker has now brought forth an updated version for 2026 with a slew of changes.

Design is familiar, but sharper

The biggest change is the design, although Bajaj has deliberately stopped short of making the Pulsar 125 radically different. The updated motorcycle gets a redesigned headlamp with a black plastic surround, but one glance is enough to tell that this is most definitely a Pulsar. It bears similarities to the newer 150 as well as the outgoing motorcycle.

The 2026 Pulsar 125 retains the familiar silhouette but gets sharper styling. (Amaan/HT Auto)

Some may not particularly like the familiarity, but Bajaj says its customers wanted the same design language to be retained. Personally, I think the bikemaker has understood the assignment well given the context of that feedback. The new design looks a tad sharper without losing the identity that made the Pulsar 125 recognisable in the first place.

The tank has also been sculpted on the lower half so that your knees can hug it while riding. That makes a noticeable difference when you are leaning into corners and gives you a stronger sense of confidence. The tail section is sharper too, while the exhaust has been reshaped into a hexagonal unit.

The sculpted tank helps the rider grip the motorcycle while cornering. (Amaan/HT Auto)

A much lighter Pulsar

The more significant changes are underneath. The engine has been reworked to make it lighter and now acts as a load-bearing member of the chassis. Bajaj says the Pulsar 125 has shed around 15 kg overall, with an 8 kg reduction coming from the engine and another 7 kg from the chassis.

The motorcycle also moves from a dual-shock setup to a monoshock arrangement. On the roads we rode it on, the new suspension worked quite well. It is set up slightly on the stiffer side, but I did not find that particularly problematic.

The alloy wheels are another highlight visually and come as standard across variants. They look good on the bike and are the same wheels used on the Pulsar 150.

The lightweight construction is one of the biggest changes for 2026. (Amaan/HT Auto)

Easy in traffic, fun in corners

The Pulsar 125 performs well and feels easy to ride, especially in traffic. The clutch is super light and effortless to operate, which is exactly what you want from a commuter that will spend plenty of time filtering through congested roads.

The bike also feels pretty confident when cornering, staying true to the Pulsar DNA. Leaning it into bends was enjoyable and, importantly, it never felt nervous or unsettled. Our riding time was limited, so I would not call this a thorough assessment of its handling, but the first impression was certainly a positive one.

The bigger disappointment was the braking. We rode the basic variant with combi brakes, and they were not particularly enjoyable to use. The foot lever requires quite a bit of effort to press owing, which put noticeable strain on the ankle. The front brake did not impress either, with the bite feeling less sharp than. In traffic, therefore, the Pulsar 125 is a breeze to ride until you need to tackle stop-and-go situations.

A comfortable, practical cockpit

The base variant gets a simple LED display with a black background. It remains easy to read even under bright sunlight, and the contrast works well. The layout is clean, the fonts are readable, and Bluetooth connectivity is supported. However, like in the earlier models, there is noticeable lag in the gearshift indicator, which occasionally leads to confusion.

We rode the single-seat and single-disc variant, and the ergonomics are largely unchanged from the outgoing Pulsar 125. Your wrists remain fairly straight on the clip-on handlebars, so there is no obvious strain over the course of a ride.

The Pulsar 125 feels light and easy to manoeuvre in traffic. (Amaan/HT Auto)

The single seat is well cushioned, although I would personally prefer it to be about an inch wider. The switchgear also feels reasonably good in terms of quality, especially considering the price point.

The big question

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 feels like a thoughtful update rather than a complete reinvention. Bajaj has kept the familiar Pulsar styling that buyers apparently wanted, while addressing the motorcycle's construction, suspension and overall weight.

The engine and chassis shedding around 15 kg is perhaps the most interesting change because it has the potential to influence everything from handling to efficiency. What will ultimately be interesting to find out is how much fuel economy this motorcycle can actually deliver in the real world, especially since Bajaj claims an improvement of approximately 5 kmpl.

For now, the 2026 Pulsar 125 has made a promising first impression. It feels lighter, remains easy to ride and is more enjoyable through corners, though the braking setup and the laggy gear indicator leave room for improvement.

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