Review in pics: Oben Rorr is a no-nonsense electric commuter motorcycle
Oben Rorr is aimed towards people who want to buy a 150 cc commuter motorcycle.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 11 Nov 2023, 11:16 AM 1/11 Oben has launched the updated Rorr in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹1,49,999 ex-showroom. At this price, the Rorr is an alternative to 150 cc motorcycles. The only direct rival to the Rorr is Revolt RV400 but there is also the Tork Kratos R but it is priced higher. 2/11 The Rorr is a nice-looking motorcycle which takes hints from neo-retro cafe racers. There is a circular LED headlamp in the front, clean plastic panels on the side with a crash guard and a sleek tail section. The motorcycle is offered in two colours - Yellow and Red colour schemes. 3/11 Earlier, the fuel tank was used to hold the charger. However, now the charger comes in a bag that is quite easy to carry and can be stored under the seat. Apart from this, the tank can now be used to store a couple of water bottles or any small thing that the rider wants. 4/11 5/11 There are two USB ports positioned underneath the fuel tank that can be used to charge mobile devices. The space under the tank can be used to store the mobile while it is charging. 6/11 Oben offers a driver alert system which is basically an LED light and a beeping sound that comes when the vehicle is under 5 kmph. The manufacturer is offering no Bluetooth connectivity but there is a mobile application that connects through mobile data. The internet connectivity is free for the first year after which it can be chargeable. 7/11 Powering the Oben Rorr is an electric motor that is an electric motor that drives the rear wheel using a belt drive. It put out max power of 8 kW which is 2 kW less than before. The peak torque output stands at 52 Nm and the manufacturer is now using a more efficient pulley design for the belt drive. The electric motor is IP65-rated for water and dust resistance. 8/11 The power from the motor is delivered in a very linear fashion but it starts running out of breath after around 70 kmph. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, City and Havoc. The top speed in these modes is 50 kmph, 70 kmph and 100 kmph respectively. 9/11 The motorcycle was used mostly in Havoc mode most of the time because in City mode, quick overtakes can be a bit difficult. However, Oben says that the riding modes have been configured after the riding stats that they received from the consumers. So, the City mode should be enough for riding in the city with bumper-to-bumper traffic whereas Eco mode can be used when the rider needs to conserve energy. 10/11 Despite pushing the motorcycle for more than 40 minutes in Havoc mode, there were no warnings, heat management issues or performance drops. Unlike other electric two-wheelers, the throttle on the Oben Rorr does not cut off when the brakes are applied. 11/11 The ride quality of the Oben Rorr is on the stiffer side which is a good thing while carving corners but the rear shock absorber does transfer jolts to the back. Moreover, the front shocks also feel stiff on potholes when the speeds are slow. The feel from the front brake also needs to be improved.
11 Nov 2023, 11:16 AM IST