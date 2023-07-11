First 25 Oben Rorr electric bikes delivered to owners in this city

These e-bikes were delivered at an event at Oben Electric's facility in Bengaluru
The first batch of customers were also offered exclusive merchandise
Oben Rorr performance electric bike is priced at ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom)
The performance electric bike is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds
It gets a top speed of 100 kilometres per hour
Its per charge range is claimed at 187 kilometres
It uses a 4.4 kWh battery pack and an 8 kWh IPMSM motor
It takes about two hours to be juiced up to full
Oben Rorr has already received a total of 21,000 pre-orders