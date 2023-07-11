First 25 Oben Rorr electric bikes delivered to owners in this city

Published Jul 11, 2023

These e-bikes were delivered at an event at Oben Electric's facility in Bengaluru

The first batch of customers were also offered exclusive merchandise

Oben Rorr performance electric bike is priced at 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

The performance electric bike is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds

It gets a top speed of 100 kilometres per hour

Its per charge range is claimed at 187 kilometres

It uses a 4.4 kWh battery pack and an 8 kWh IPMSM motor

 It takes about two hours to be juiced up to full

 Oben Rorr has already received a total of 21,000 pre-orders
