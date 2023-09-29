Review in pics: Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE is the costliest electric SUV that one can buy in India but it is also the best?
1/14 Mercedes-Benz EQE is the latest luxury electric vehicle to join an ever-growing list of options for high-end customers in India. Launched early September of 2023, the EQE is now the third all-electric model from Mercedes-Benz in India, after the EQS and the EQB. 2/14 The EQE is positined as a an ultra premium electric SUV and carries a price tag of ₹1.39 lakh even before the taxes kick in. A rival to the likes of the BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron, it is pricier than both of these models. 3/14 The EQE EV has a large profile, measuring 4,863 mm in length, 1,940 mm in width and stands 1,686 mm tall. Visually though, it may not appear as large and the exterior styling profile is more to help enhance its aerodynamic credentials. A closed front grille, projector head light units and chrome treatment towards the bottom are some of the key highlights on the face of the EV. 4/14 The Mercedes EQE stands on 20-inch wheels and boasts of adaptive suspension which pushes up the ride height by 25 mm if and when required. There is a side step that runs all along the two doors on the side while the rear gets the LED light treatment once again. The stretched LED light bar on the trunk underlines the premium appeal of the car. 5/14 The charger inlet is located towards the rear side of the EQE and the powered tailgate opens to reveal around 580 litres of cargo area. 6/14 Being a Mercedes, the EQE is typically opulent inside and boasts of top-notch materials and upholstery. There are two cabin colour options to choose from. 7/14 Although not a first in a Mercedes car, the hyperscreen once again steals the show with three screens stretching all across the dashboard of the vehicle. A thick tempered glass brings all the three screens together. The touch interface remains intuitive as ever and the display is crisp and defined. 8/14 Space for rear passengers is quite decent and the flat floorbed ensures three passengers would be relatively comfortable seated side-by-side. Leg room, knee room and head height are all par for the course although the under-thigh support is woefully less. 9/14 The EQE is generously kitted with features and gets multi-zone climate control, HEPA air filteration system, 15-speaker Burmester sound system, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and much more. Unfortunately - and once again - the massage functionality is restricted to the front two seats only. 10/14 On the move, the EQE draws power from a 90.56kWh battery pack that propels a dual-motor set up. There is 408 hp and over 850 Nm of torque on offer. Despite its large proportions, the EQE is typically agile and can be ferociosuly fast, thanks to a quick response to throttle inputs. On paper, 0 to 100 kmph takes just 2.9 seconds. 11/14 The biggest highlight of the Mercedes EQE, however, is its precise steering setup which offers great feedback at high speeds. Inputs are responded to with stealth, making short work of winding turns. 12/14 The suspension set up is also quite well done and while the EQE has a firm grip on NVH levels on flat stretches, it is also mighty capable on roads that are less than ideal. 13/14 On downward stretches, the regenative braking mode at its highest provides a simple one-pedal drive comfort, re-powering the battery. The claimed range of the EQE is over 550 kms per charge. 14/14 Mercedes is offering an industry-first 10-year warranty on the battery inside the EQE. This EV may be quite costly but as far as flagship luxury electric models go, it does make a solid case for itself. Not as flashy as the iX or sporty as the Q8 Sportback e-tron, the EQE is more of an all-rounder in the game.
