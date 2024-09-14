Review in pics: Ducati Diavel V4 combines power and style
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 14 Sep 2024, 08:26 AM
The Diavel V4 is a visually stunning motorcycle featuring a powerful V4 engine. It delivers excellent performance and comfort, but riders need to be m
The Diavel V4 is a visually stunning motorcycle featuring a powerful V4 engine. It delivers excellent performance and comfort, but riders need to be mindful of its handling and potential challenges, especially in tight spaces or during braking. Read more Read less 1/10 The Diavel V4 is one of the youngest models in the Ducati's lineup. It was first introduced in 2011 and recently was revamped with the new V4 powertrain that replaced the L-twin engine. 2/10 The Diavel V4 is one of the best looking motorcycle that is currently available in the market. It has a sleek and aggressive design that builds upon its predecessors, with razor-sharp lines, LED lighting, and a muscular stance that commands attention. 3/10 The rear quarter of the Diavel undoubtedly presents its most striking angle. It features four side-exiting exhausts and a single-sided swingarm. Enhancing its appeal is the diamond-cut rear wheel, which is fitted with a 240-section Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tire, complemented by an elegant LED tail light. 4/10 The engine on the Ducati Diavel V4 comes from the Multistrada V4. So, it does not have all-out performance that the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 offers. 5/10 This engine produces nearly 170 bhp and 126 Nm, showcasing exceptional engineering prowess. It possesses a distinct character; while some vibrations are noticeable at lower RPMs, they diminish as the engine reaches higher revs. 6/10 The motorcycle is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, and when transitioning from neutral to first gear, a noticeable clunk occurs, causing the entire motorcycle to vibrate. Additionally, the shift from first to second gear is not particularly seamless. However, the bi-directional quickshifter operates smoothly at elevated RPMs. 7/10 The engine starts pulling after 3,000 rpm. Below this threshold, it experiences some difficulty and requires additional throttle input. However, upon surpassing the 3,000 rpm mark, a significant surge of torque propels you forward, allowing you to reach high speeds rapidly. The standard exhaust produces a commendable sound, and for those seeking a more pronounced exhaust note, the Akrapovic kit is available. 8/10 The tail lamp is one of the most beautiful elements of the Diavel V4 It gets individually placed LED units that form a striking pattern. 9/10 The digital instrument cluster is plenty bright and displays all the vital information. It is configurable and also shifts to a dark theme automatically. The rider can also see the riding mode and the level of electronic aids. 10/10 The handlebar is wide, resulting in a bike that feels quite nimble when navigating through a sweeping corner. The feedback is satisfactory, and while it may not possess the same sharpness as other Ducati models. Show it a corner and it would adhere to the line that you would choose.
14 Sep 2024, 08:26 AM IST