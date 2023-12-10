Ducati joined hands with Bentley to make the Batur of bikes

Published Dec 10, 2023

Ducati uncovered a V4 Diavel that has been influenced by Bentley Batur

The beast-like bike has become even more distinct with the Bentley influence

The Bentley branded Diavel comes with several aesthetic changes

Powering the Diavel V4 is a 165 bhp generating 1.2-litre V4 Granturismo engine

Mechanically, the bike remains same as the standard Ducati V4 Diavel

It gets plenty of elements reflecting the Bentley branding

The Scarab Green colour is straight out of Bentley's ultra-luxury Mulliner palette

The forged wheels also match those found on the Batur very closely

All these styling elements make the special Ducati V4 Diavel distinctively special
