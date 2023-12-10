Ducati uncovered a V4 Diavel that has been influenced by Bentley Batur
The beast-like bike has become even more distinct with the Bentley influence
The Bentley branded Diavel comes with several aesthetic changes
Powering the Diavel V4 is a 165 bhp generating 1.2-litre V4 Granturismo engine
Mechanically, the bike remains same as the standard Ducati V4 Diavel
It gets plenty of elements reflecting the Bentley branding
The Scarab Green colour is straight out of Bentley's ultra-luxury Mulliner palette
The forged wheels also match those found on the Batur very closely
All these styling elements make the special Ducati V4 Diavel distinctively special