Review in pics: 2022 Audi Q3 returns as a spirited challenger
The second-generation Audi Q3 has taken its time to land in India but now that it's here, the SUV firms up a fresh new challenge to rivals.
HT Auto Desk
16 Dec 2022, 09:10 AM
The latest Audi Q3 has landed on Indian shores and provides a gateway into the world of Audi SUVs, especially considering that the smaller Q2 has had very limited success and has reportedly been taken off the shelves. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The Q3 deserves its place in the Q family and that is largely thanks to its design elements which resemble bigger siblings like the Q5 and Q7. The big front grille, the large air dams and grey finishes on the face look particularly appealing.
The sharply-cut LED headlight and DRL units add a generous dose of modern appeal.
The same cannot be said about the alloy wheel design which is ordinary at best.
The new Q3 has an increased wheelbase which translates into more leg space for passengers in the rear seat of the vehicle.
The clean rear profile of the Audi Q3 is likely to appeal to many potential buyers.
A look at the cabin inside the new Audi Q3. The feature list isn't exhaustive but still has what one would take for granted - wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch main display screen, among others. Space too is quite generous but for four adults, the fifth will have to squeeze in.
The Q3 continues to rely on a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp on offer and offers 320 Nm of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
The Audi Q3 remains an eager SUV on the move and sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in a shade over seven seconds. But for most parts, it is meant to do daily runs and in this regard, its mature traits would be much appreciated.
While we didn't get the chance to truly experience the Quattro all-wheel drive system, it could make for a great advantage in less than ideal drive conditions. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
16 Dec 2022, 09:10 AM IST