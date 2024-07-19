TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Yamaha Aerox 155 S Comes With Smart Key
In pics: Yamaha Aerox 155 S comes with smart key
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
19 Jul 2024, 17:14 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Yamaha Aerox 155 S gets no mechanical changes. The only change that the scooters gets is the addition of the smart key.
1/9
India Yamaha Motor launched the Aerox 155 S variant earlier this year. It is the new top-end variant of the scooter. The scooter costs
₹
1,50,900 ex-showroom.
2/9
It is offered in two colours - Racing Blue and Silver. The new variant of the scooter will be sold only through Blue Square dealerships.
3/9
The major addition to the 2024 Yamaha Aerox S is the smart key. It offers a keyless ignition to streamline the startup procedure as the rider no longer needs to insert the key and twist it.
4/9
The twisting of the knob does take some time to get used to. If you walk away with the scooter being on or on ignition then it beeps. Yamaha is also offering features such as a buzzer sound, answer-back capability and flashing blinkers.
5/9
The LED headlamp in the front is quite bright and has a decent spread for city usage. There is an LED tail lamp as well but the turn indicators are still halogen units.
6/9
Yamaha has worked on the rear suspension to improve the comfort levels. However, while the rear one feels better than the previous generation Aerox, it is the front suspension now that thrashes because of the potholes.
7/9
Yamaha offers traction control as well. It cuts in power whenever it detects that the rear wheel has lost traction. Customers can turn off the traction control.
8/9
There is also automatic start/stop functionality which works very well. The engine of the scooter shuts down automatically and to restart it again, the rider just needs to twist the throttle.
9/9
Just along the rotary knob, there are buttons to open the fuel door and the seat. There is a decent amount of storage under the seat. However, the fuel tank is quite small as it can hold only 5.5 litres.
First Published Date:
19 Jul 2024, 17:14 PM IST
TAGS:
Yamaha
Aerox 155
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS