The big supersport bike was showcased at the event alongside several other models like MT-07, MT-03, R3
Showcasing the R7 has fuelled speculation that Yamaha may launch this bike in India in near future
The big bike comes with a fully faired aggressive supersport stance
The Yamaha R7 sports a fully digital instrument cluster with an LCD display
The clip-on handlebar, chunky fuel tank enhances visual appeal of R7 and offers a sporty leaning aggressive riding stance
Curvy side panels, muscular fuel tank enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of the bike besides making the R7 visually appealing
Powering the Yamaha R7 is a 689cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that kicks out 72.39 bhp power and 67 Nm torque
Channeling the power to the rear wheel is a six-speed transmission
This 188 kg weighing Yamaha R7 supersport bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tubeless tyres
For braking purpose, it uses dual 298 mm front disc brakes and 245 mm single rear disc brake paired with dual-channel ABS