Yamaha R7 was one of the major attractions at MotoGP Bharat 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 25, 2023

The big supersport bike was showcased at the event alongside several other models like MT-07, MT-03, R3

Showcasing the R7 has fuelled speculation that Yamaha may launch this bike in India in near future

The big bike comes with a fully faired aggressive supersport stance

The Yamaha R7 sports a fully digital instrument cluster with an LCD display

 Check product page

The clip-on handlebar, chunky fuel tank enhances visual appeal of R7 and offers a sporty leaning aggressive riding stance

Curvy side panels, muscular fuel tank enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of the bike besides making the R7 visually appealing

Powering the Yamaha R7 is a 689cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that kicks out 72.39 bhp power and 67 Nm torque

Channeling the power to the rear wheel is a six-speed transmission

This 188 kg weighing Yamaha R7 supersport bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tubeless tyres

For braking purpose, it uses dual 298 mm front disc brakes and 245 mm single rear disc brake paired with dual-channel ABS
Check more on Yamaha R7
Click Here