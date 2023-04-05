In pics: VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia get top star rating in Global NCAP crash tests
Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia can now officially be called the safest sedans on Indian roads.
05 Apr 2023, 17:12 PM
Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia have scored five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests held recently.
Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia are technical twins in the compact sedan segment, and now have become the first sedans made in India to secure the highest possible safety rating from Global NCAP.
Both sedans were assessed with frontal and side impacts besides pedestrian protection as well as Electronic Stability Control functions.
Both the sedans scored 42 out of 49 points in Child occupant protection test.
Earlier this year, Volkswagen Virtus secured five-star rating at the Latin NCAP crash test as well.
Volkswagen recently launched the updated Virtus with RDE compliant engines with price now starting from ₹11.48 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Slavia was also launched in India last year and is based on the same platform as the Virtus.
05 Apr 2023, 17:12 PM IST
