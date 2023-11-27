Skoda launches new variant of Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan

Czech auto giant has expanded its offering with two flagship models Kushaq and Slavia. The carmaker has launched a new variant, called Elegance, of the SUV and sedan, which is essentially the a new black editions of the two models besides other special editions on offer. Skoda has launched the Kushaq Elegance at a starting price of ₹18.31 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹19.51 lakh for the automatic version. The Slavia Elegance has been launched at ₹17.52 lakh (ex-showroom) with its automatic version costing ₹18.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda has revealed both the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan wrapped in an all-black theme. The Kushaq Elegane and Slavia Elegance variants will come with a few cosmetic updates to make it different from the existing versions on offer. These include a new dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome garnish on grille, Elegance badging on steering wheel as well as on the B-pillar among others.

Under the hood, both the models will come powered by Skoda's 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The Kushaq and Slavia Elegance editions will come mated to both manual and DSG transmission options.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are already offered with several special edition versions besides the standard variants. There are four variants which are offered other than standard. These include Lava Blue, matte edition, Monte Carlo and the Onyx edition. The last variant of the Kushaq and Slavia to launch was the Onyx edition and Ambition Plus, which was introduced earlier this year during the festive period.

Launched in September, the Kushaq OnyxPlus variant comes at a price of ₹11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and is placed one above the entry-level version of the SUV. Powered by the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, this edition comes with cosmetic updates like new 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome inserts on window, grille and tailgate.

The Slavia Ambition Plus, also launched in September, is offered at a starting price of ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with both manual and automatic transmission options, the top-end version costs ₹13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia Ambition Plus edition also gets similar cosmetic updates which mostly includes chrome garnishes. Under the hood, it comes with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit.

Skoda Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedans are two of the safest cars available in India currently. The Kushaq SUV, along with its technical cousin Volkswagen Taigun, secured five star rating at the Global NCAP. Both are considered as the safest SUV one can buy in India. On the other hand, the Slavia along with Volkswagen Virtus also nailed the Global NCAP crash tests with five-star ratings.

