HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get This New Variant. Check Price And Features

Skoda launches new variant of Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan

Czech auto giant has expanded its offering with two flagship models Kushaq and Slavia. The carmaker has launched a new variant, called Elegance, of the SUV and sedan, which is essentially the a new black editions of the two models besides other special editions on offer. Skoda has launched the Kushaq Elegance at a starting price of 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to 19.51 lakh for the automatic version. The Slavia Elegance has been launched at 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom) with its automatic version costing 18.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2023, 11:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Skoda Slavia Kushaq Elegance
Kushaq and Slavia, two of the flagship offerings from Skoda in India, are all set to get a new variant called Elegance. Both will come powered by Skoda's 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
Skoda Slavia Kushaq Elegance
Kushaq and Slavia, two of the flagship offerings from Skoda in India, are all set to get a new variant called Elegance. Both will come powered by Skoda's 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.

Skoda has revealed both the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan wrapped in an all-black theme. The Kushaq Elegane and Slavia Elegance variants will come with a few cosmetic updates to make it different from the existing versions on offer. These include a new dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome garnish on grille, Elegance badging on steering wheel as well as on the B-pillar among others.

Under the hood, both the models will come powered by Skoda's 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The Kushaq and Slavia Elegance editions will come mated to both manual and DSG transmission options.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
₹ 10.50 - 17.60 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are already offered with several special edition versions besides the standard variants. There are four variants which are offered other than standard. These include Lava Blue, matte edition, Monte Carlo and the Onyx edition. The last variant of the Kushaq and Slavia to launch was the Onyx edition and Ambition Plus, which was introduced earlier this year during the festive period.

Launched in September, the Kushaq OnyxPlus variant comes at a price of 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and is placed one above the entry-level version of the SUV. Powered by the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, this edition comes with cosmetic updates like new 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome inserts on window, grille and tailgate.

The Slavia Ambition Plus, also launched in September, is offered at a starting price of 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with both manual and automatic transmission options, the top-end version costs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia Ambition Plus edition also gets similar cosmetic updates which mostly includes chrome garnishes. Under the hood, it comes with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit.

Skoda Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedans are two of the safest cars available in India currently. The Kushaq SUV, along with its technical cousin Volkswagen Taigun, secured five star rating at the Global NCAP. Both are considered as the safest SUV one can buy in India. On the other hand, the Slavia along with Volkswagen Virtus also nailed the Global NCAP crash tests with five-star ratings.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
62% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 342 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.