Skoda launches new accessories for Kushaq and Slavia. Check details

Skoda Auto India has launched a new range of accessories for its India 2.0 cars which are Kushaq and Slavia. There are front parking sensors, under-body lights, front grille garnish and new alloy wheels. These accessories are compatible with all the variants of the vehicles. Customers can buy the new accessories through the dealerships. However, there might be some waiting periods.

The front parking sensors are priced at ₹7,699 for the Kushaq whereas Slavia's front parking sensors cost slightly less at ₹7,299. In fact, the part number is also different so there is a possibility that Skoda is using different sensors for both cars. This accessory can come in very handy while parking in tight spaces.

Prices of the new accessories that Skoda is offering. (Twitter/@MallikarjunaNH)

Then there are underbody lights which are priced at ₹4,699. They mostly play a cosmetic purpose but they increase the appeal of the vehicle. Till now, Skoda was offering only a chrome front grille garnish. However, now the brand has introduced the front grille garnish in black. It is priced at ₹3,199 and again it only serves a cosmetic purpose but it does give a stealthy look to the vehicle. Finally, there are Vega alloy wheels in black for the Kushaq. They are priced at ₹11,299.

Skoda recently dropped the prices of the Kushaq and Slavia. The company also revised the variant nomenclature from Active, Ambition and Style, to Classic, Signature and Prestige.

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq price

The Skoda Slavia range now starts from ₹10.69 lakh, while the Skoda Kushaq is now priced from ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Skoda says the new prices are valid for a limited period and are a part of the new strategy to make the models accessible to a wider set of customers. The company said it managed to reduce prices by achieving value through efficiencies in operations and economies of scale.

