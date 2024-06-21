Skoda Kushaq and Slavia get big price cuts. Check how much they cost now

Skoda has reduced the price of Kushaq and Slavia by nearly ₹2 lakh
Skoda has reduced the price of Kushaq SUV for all variants
Price of the Creta, Seltos rival now starts from ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), down by ₹1.10 lakh
The top variant of Kushaq SUV, which was priced at ₹19.79 lakh, is now available at ₹1 lakh less
Kushaq is one of the safest SUVs in India with 5-star rating at Global NCAP
Skoda Slavia sedan has got an even bigger price cut of more than ₹2 lakh
Price of the Slavia sedan now starts from ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), around ₹94,000 less
The top-end Prestige variant with 1.5-litre engine now costs ₹18.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
Skoda is also offering additional benefits like exchange, corporate bonus on the two cars