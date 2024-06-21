Skoda Kushaq and Slavia get big price cuts. Check how much they cost now

Published Jun 21, 2024

Skoda has reduced the price of Kushaq and Slavia by nearly 2 lakh

Skoda has reduced the price of Kushaq SUV for all variants

Price of the Creta, Seltos rival now starts from 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), down by 1.10 lakh

The top variant of Kushaq SUV, which was priced at 19.79 lakh, is now available at 1 lakh less

Kushaq is one of the safest SUVs in India with 5-star rating at Global NCAP

Skoda Slavia sedan has got an even bigger price cut of more than 2 lakh

Price of the Slavia sedan now starts from 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), around 94,000 less

The top-end Prestige variant with 1.5-litre engine now costs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda is also offering additional benefits like exchange, corporate bonus on the two cars
