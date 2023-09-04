Skoda Kushaq, Slavia get new limited-run variants ahead of festive season

As the festive season gets closer, Skoda Auto India has introduced one variant on Slavia and Kushaq each, for a limited period. The former gets a new Ambition Plus variant priced at ₹12.49 lakh for the manual trim and ₹13.79 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom) for the automatic trim. The latter gets a new Onyx Plus variant available with only a manual gearbox and priced at ₹11.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both these variants will be offered with exchange benefits and special corporate plans. The company has informed that these cars will also get an exclusive Chrome Package while other accessories can be availaed at lucrative prices.

Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus

This variant will come with a Chrome Package for the front grille, lower door, and trunk garnish. An in-built dashcam will adorn the cabin while colour options will be same as the standard range. The variant will be exclusively available in the 1.0 TSI engine with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission options.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus

This variant comes with an all-new R16 Grus alloys and a window chrome garnish. Chrome accents are also available on the front grille ribs and the trunk. The Onyx Plus will be powered by the 1.0 TSI engine mated to a manual transmission. It will be exclusively available in Candy White and Carbon Steel colours.

Both Kushaq and Slavia are based on the company's made-for-India, ready-for-the-world MQB-A0-IN platform, and are part of the India 2.0 project. Both these cars have achieved five stars in the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) for both adults and children. This has become the only made-in-India platform to have achieved the feat, and that too under GNCAP's newer and more stringent test protocols.

With Skoda Kodiaq luxury 4X4 having achieved the same crash-test results under Euro NCAP, Skoda Auto India has a 100% fleet of crash-tested cars rated five-stars for adults and children.

