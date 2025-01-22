TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: The Handsome Porsche Taycan Shown At Auto Expo 2025
In Pics: The handsome Porsche Taycan shown at Auto Expo 2025
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
22 Jan 2025, 16:14 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the new Porsche Taycan facelift gets subtle design refinements and improved efficiency.
1/6
The new Porsche Taycan has been introduced in the Indian market with a nip and tuck at the Auto Expo 2025. It has been priced starting at
₹
1.89 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to
₹
2.52 crore (ex-showroom).
2/6
The Taycan is offered in two variants in India including a 4S and a Turbo. It measures 4,963 mm in length, 1,966 mm in width and 1,381 mm in height. There aren't many changes on the exterior of the car as compared to the ICE version.
3/6
At the rear, the gets a flush spoiler which opens up at higher speeds to enhance downforce. The bumper gets flanked by airways near the wheel arches and a distinct LED tail lamp stretches across the rear width of the car.
4/6
Inside the cabin, the Taycan, just like the Macan EV can be specced up to have upto three displays including one for the driver's information, the other for infotainment and a third one for passenger entertainment. Additionally, the seats can also be equipped with leather-free upholstery options.
5/6
The facelifted Taycan has newly optimised aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres to enhance the range of the EV. The alloy wheels sizes on offer include 19-inch and 20-inch ones.
6/6
The Taycan gets a battery pack which offers it a maximum range of up to 678 kilometres on a single charge. Talking about power, the 4S variant makes 510 bhp and the Turbo variant churns out 697 bhp.
First Published Date:
22 Jan 2025, 16:14 PM IST
TAGS:
porsche
porsche taycan
taycan
electric vehicle
