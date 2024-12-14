Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Suzuki Swift Goes Through A Crash Test, Scores 1 Star

In pics: Suzuki Swift goes through a crash test, scores 1 star

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Dec 2024, 14:51 PM
Follow us on:
  • ANCAP rated the Suzuki Swift in Australia and New Zealand with 1 star in crash tests, while the Euro NCAP version scored 3 stars.
1/7 The Suzuki Swift sold in Australian and New Zealand markets has been tested by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). 
2/7 The results of the Suzuki Swift were below satisfactory as it achieved a score of 1 star in the crash test result. However, this result only applies to the hatches sold in the Australian and New Zealand markets.
3/7 The Suzuki Swift scored 18.88 out of 40 points in the adult occupancy category. More specifically it received 2.56 points out of 8 in the frontal offset barrier test, 0 out of 8 in the full-width frontal test, 5.51 out of 6 in the side impact test and 6 out of 6 points in the oblique pole test. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.49 - 8.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/7 The hatchback scored 3.97 points out of 4 in terms of whiplash protection for front passengers and 0.83 points out of 4 in terms of rescue and extrication.
5/7 In the child occupancy category, the Suzuki Swift managed an overall score of 29.24 out of 49 points. In the front dynamic test, the Swift received 5.47 points out of 16 whereas in the side dynamic test, the car got 5.54 points out of 8. 
6/7 In terms of the on-board safety features the Swift gets a 7 out of 13 points and lastly the car gets a score of 11.22 points out of 12 in terms of restraint installation.
7/7 The Swift in the Euro NCAP notably also scored a 3 star rating as it features some differences from the model sold in Australia and New Zealand. 
First Published Date: 14 Dec 2024, 14:51 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Swift Suzuki Maruti Suzuki crash test
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS