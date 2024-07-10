HT Auto
Third generation Suzuki Swift scores 3-star in Euro NCAP crash test

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 16:01 PM
The third-generation Suzuki Swift has scored a three-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test. The new generation iteration of the popular hatchback has scored a total of 26.9 points or 67 per cent in the Adult Occupant Protection category, while in the Child Occupant Protection segment, it scored 65 per cent with 32.1 points.

Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Swift earlier this year, which comes with a wide range of updates compared to the previous generation model. The India-spec model is priced between 6.49 lakh and 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Indian market-spec Swift is different from the international market-spec model. The car that was tested by the Euro NCAP is the European market-spec model.

Safety features onboard European market-spec Swift

The European market-spec Suzuki Swift comes with safety features like dual front airbags, side head airbags for all the occupants, side chest airbags and side pelvis airbags for front occupants. Besides that, it also gets a seatbelt pre-tensioner and seatbelt load limiter for all the occupants. It also comes with Isofix, a seatbelt reminder system.

The European market-spec Swift gets the ADAS suite, which includes features like Speed Assistance, Lane Assist System, fatigue and distraction detection etc.

The crash test report reveals that the ADAS system onboard the new Swift tested by Euro NCAP scored 62 per cent with 11.3 points. The Speed Assistance system scored 2.1 points, while the Occupant Status Monitoring, Lane Support system and AEB Car-to-Car system scored 0.3 points, 2.5 points and 6.5 points, respectively.

Watch: New Swift 2024 Review: Is it swifter with new engine? | What's new in 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift?

Safety features onboard Indian market-spec Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift available in India comes sans any ADAS, which is available in the international market-spec model. Besides that, it also comes missing the hybrid powertrain technology. Among the safety features that are available in the Indian market-spec Swift are six airbags, hill hold assist, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, reverse camera parking, Isofix etc.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 16:01 PM IST
TAGS: Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift

