Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition Unveiled, Will Get Cosmetic Changes
In pics: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition unveiled, will get cosmetic changes
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
11 Feb 2025, 17:37 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition will be a limited edition model. Only 100 units will be made.
1/11
Royal Enfield has unveiled the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition. It is a limited edition model that has been made in collaboration with Icon Motosports.
2/11
The motorcycle is priced at
₹
4.25 lakh ex-showroom and the brand will make just 100 units out of which 25 units will be reserved for the Indian market.
3/11
Royal Enfield says that the Icon Edition is a collector's model. It is finished in 3-tone colorway of race-inspired graphics and is fitted with unique special parts to match the custom build, including gold contrast cut rims, and blue colour shock springs.
4/11
A red seat with an integrated logo and bar-end mirrors further adds to its style quotient. Each motorcycle will come paired with a Slabtown Intercept RE jacket from the collaboration, designed by ICON.
5/11
The exclusive jacket is constructed of suede and textile, adorned with leather appliques and embroidery, adding to the collector’s appeal.
6/11
To get a chance to buy the Icon Edition of the Shotgun 650, one must register in the Royal Enfield application and customers in other countries can go to the online website link.
7/11
The drop will go live on February 12, 2025, at 3 PM GMT. The first 25 customers to book in each region will be able to ride home, the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition.
8/11
Royal Enfield has not made any mechanical changes to the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition. The 648 cc parallel-twin engine uses a 270-degree crank and is air-oil cooled.
9/11
It puts out 46 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and there is a slip-and-assist clutch on offer as well.
10/11
Royal Enfield claims that the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition delivers a fuel economy of 22 kmpl.
11/11
Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer. Suspension duties are performed by upside down forks in the front and dual shocks at the rear.
First Published Date:
11 Feb 2025, 17:37 PM IST
TAGS:
Royal Enfield
Shotgun 650
