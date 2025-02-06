Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition unveiled, is limited to 25 units

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition has been unveiled in the Indian market. It will be priced at ₹4.25 lakh ex-showroom and a total of 100 units will be made, out of which just 25 units will make their way to India. The Icon Edition is made to celebrate the collaboration of Royal Enfield with Icon Motosports.

Royal Enfield says that the Icon Edition is a collector's model. It is finished in 3-tone colorway of race-inspired graphics and is fitted with unique special parts to match the custom build, including gold contrast cut rims, and blue colour shock springs. A red seat with an integrated logo and bar-end mirrors further adds to its style quotient. Each motorcycle will come paired with a Slabtown Intercept RE jacket from the collaboration, designed by ICON. The exclusive jacket is constructed of suede and textile, adorned with leather appliques and embroidery, adding to the collector’s appeal.

Speaking on the limited edition drop, Adrian Sellers, Head - Custom & Motorsport at Royal Enfield, said “Our collaboration with ICON Motosports for the Limited Edition Shotgun 650 exemplifies the custom possibilities of the Shotgun 650, celebrating the artistry and passion of custom building while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Royal Enfield motorcycles. The ‘Always Something’ by ICON was a masterpiece, and we are thrilled to bring this production version channeling its passion and style to our community of riders worldwide."

The Icon Edition continues to come with a parallel-twin engine that is also doing duty on other motorcycles.

How to buy Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition?

To get a chance to buy the Icon Edition of the Shotgun 650, one must register in the Royal Enfield application and customers in other countries can go to the online website link. The drop will go live on February 12, 2025, at 3 PM GMT. The first 25 customers to book in each region will be able to ride home, the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition.

(Read more: Royal Enfield Scram 440 launched at ₹2.08 lakh)

Are there any mechanical changes to the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition?

No, there are no mechanical changes to the Icon Edition. It continues to come with the 648 cc, parallel twin engine with a 270-degree firing order. It puts out 47.8 bhp and 51 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: