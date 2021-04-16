Home
In Pics: Prince Philip’s Land Rover hearse revealed ahead of funeral
6 Photos
. Updated: 16 Apr 2021, 06:30 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Among Prince Philip's wishes was the use of this specially designed 4X4 Land Rover to drive his casket from the castle to St George's Chapel, a few hundred yards away.
1/6The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip at his funeral on April 17, 2021, is seen at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain.
2/6The TD5 130 Land Rover in military green, seen in the pictures, was designed for over 16 years and Prince Philip was an active participant in the whole process.
3/6The Land Rover Defender, which sports a specific shade of green favoured by the military and Prince Philip, will take centre-stage as it will be followed on foot during the procession.
4/6Among Prince Philip's wishes was the use of this specially designed 4X4 Land Rover to drive his casket from the castle to St George's Chapel, a few hundred yards away.
5/6A model Land Rover left by a member of the public outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Britain's Prince Philip, is on display in the gardens of Marlborough House, in London, Britain April 15, 2021.
6/6A British Army Land Rover ambulance is driven away from Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 15, 2021, after a rehearsal for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
