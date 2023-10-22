HT Auto
In pics: Land Cruiser SE previews electric iteration of flagship Toyota SUV

Toyota has unveiled the Land Cruiser SE concept with a radically different design compared to the brand's current flagship SUV, ahead of its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM
Toyota Land Cruiser SE
Toyota Land Cruiser SE is a stylish and robust looking all-electric itertion of the Japanese car brand's flagship SUV, which will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show. The automaker has already unveiled the SUV ahead of its public debut. The Toyota Land Cruiser SE concept promises to offer a high-torque battery electric driving experience and will be a three-row offering.
Toyota Land Cruiser SE
Toyota has unveiled the Land Cruiser SE concept with a radically different design compared to the brand's current flagship SUV, ahead of its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show. The SUV looks more suave and curvy than the current fossil fuel-powered version of the car. Also, the sleek LED lights, flat front fascia, new-design alloy wheels, and sharp dynamic lines add zing to the SUV.
Toyota Land Cruiser SE
The sleek LED headlamps certainly make the electric iteration of the flagship SUV visually appealing. The automaker has revealed that the LED headlamps comes with adaptive lighting technology thanks to several LED units that can adjust the lighting accordingly.
Toyota Land Cruiser Se
4/7
Toyota Land Cruiser Se
Toyota Land Cruiser SE
5/7
Toyota Land Cruiser SE
Toyota Land Cruiser Se
6/7
Toyota Land Cruiser Se
Toyota Land Cruiser SE
7/7
Toyota Land Cruiser SE
First Published Date: 22 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Land Cruiser Toyota Land Cruiser electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

