In pics: Land Cruiser SE previews electric iteration of flagship Toyota SUV
Toyota has unveiled the Land Cruiser SE concept with a radically different design compared to the brand's current flagship SUV, ahead of its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show.
Toyota Land Cruiser SE is a stylish and robust looking all-electric itertion of the Japanese car brand's flagship SUV, which will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show. The automaker has already unveiled the SUV ahead of its public debut. The Toyota Land Cruiser SE concept promises to offer a high-torque battery electric driving experience and will be a three-row offering.
Toyota has unveiled the Land Cruiser SE concept with a radically different design compared to the brand's current flagship SUV, ahead of its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show. The SUV looks more suave and curvy than the current fossil fuel-powered version of the car. Also, the sleek LED lights, flat front fascia, new-design alloy wheels, and sharp dynamic lines add zing to the SUV.
The sleek LED headlamps certainly make the electric iteration of the flagship SUV visually appealing. The automaker has revealed that the LED headlamps comes with adaptive lighting technology thanks to several LED units that can adjust the lighting accordingly.
Dimensionally, the Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept measures 5,150 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width and 1,705 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 3,050 mm. The overall proportions of this all-electric Land Cruiser SUV concept are similar to the Toyota Grand Highlander sold around the world. Also, it comes as slightly longer than the Land Cruiser 300.
At the back, the Toyota Land Cruiser SE gets a sloping roofline with integrated spoiler adding sportiness to the SUV. Like many modern cars, the Toyota Land Cruiser SE concept too gets a sleek LED strip running through the centre of the tailgate and connecting the slim LED taillights. Also, there are elements like a roof mounted shark fin antenna, sculpted rear bumper etc.
Toyota claims that the Land Cruiser SE electric SUV concept promises a comfortable cabin space when driving in urban and other on-road surfaces. Toyota has also confirmed that the concept is underpinned by a monocoque architecture that will ensure highly responsive handling and confidence over rough terrain.
Toyota has kept details on the battery size, electric motor, power and range of the concept electric SUV under wraps for now. However, the Land Cruiser Se concept could enter production in the next couple of years. The Toyota Land Cruiser SE spawned electric SUV will take on rivals like the Rivian R1S, Tesla Cybertruck aamong others. Toyota currently sells the Land Cruiser 300 and Land Cruiser Prado in India and the upcoming Land Cruiser Electric would be something to watch out for.
First Published Date: 22 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST
