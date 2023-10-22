In pics: Land Cruiser SE previews electric iteration of flagship Toyota SUV

7/7

Toyota has kept details on the battery size, electric motor, power and range of the concept electric SUV under wraps for now. However, the Land Cruiser Se concept could enter production in the next couple of years. The Toyota Land Cruiser SE spawned electric SUV will take on rivals like the Rivian R1S, Tesla Cybertruck aamong others. Toyota currently sells the Land Cruiser 300 and Land Cruiser Prado in India and the upcoming Land Cruiser Electric would be something to watch out for.