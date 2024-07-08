Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Mercedes Benz Eqa, The Smallest All Electric Car Now In India

In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQA, the smallest all-electric car now in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM
Follow us on:
  • Check out some of the key highlights of the Mercedes-Benz EQA all-electric SUV that is now available in India.
1/9 Mercedes-Benz EQA has officially landed in India as the smallest all-electric SUV from the company. Essentially based on the GLA, the Mercedes EQA is looking at attracting a younger set of EV-buying audience.
2/9 The EQA comes in one, fully-decked variant and is offered in multiple body colour options.
3/9 The styling on the outside is slightly muted and the design underlines practicality over sheer extravagnce. But that is how most Mercedes EVs have anyway been crafted. The closed grill at the front, AMG 19-inch alloy wheels and strong character lines define the front and side profile of this EV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon66.5 kWh Range Icon426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 74.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹96.40 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQC
BatteryCapacity Icon80 kWh Range Icon471 Km
₹ 1.07 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.02 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Engine Icon1991.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68 - 69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/9 The connected light strip between the two tail lights on the EQA is the standout highlight of the EV, although this is fast becoming common on car models across segments.
5/9 Much like how the outside dimensions of the EQA is nearly identical to that of the GLA, the dashboard layout too is almost same. But there are some elements like the steering wheel, Burmester sound system, augmented reality navigation and gesture control that are unique to the EQA
6/9 A look at the complete dashboard layout inside the Mercedes-Benz EQA.
7/9 The backseats take some of the points away and off the EQA resume with the lack of under-thigh support and the awkward seating posture requiring a look in.
8/9 While not ferociously quick, the Mercedes EQA more than makes up for it with its comfortable drive and ride experience even when being pushed to and beyond triple-digit speeds.
9/9 The Mercedes EQA gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack at its core and has a claimed range of 550 kms. In the real world, expect a drive range of around 450 kms which is still mighty impressive. The front-wheel-drive or FWD version offers around 187 bhp and 385 Nm of torque while the top speed is capped at 160 kmph.
First Published Date: 08 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: EQA Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz EQA
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS