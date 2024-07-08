TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQA, the smallest all-electric car now in India
In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQA, the smallest all-electric car now in India
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
08 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM
Check out some of the key highlights of the Mercedes-Benz EQA all-electric SUV that is now available in India.
1/9
Mercedes-Benz EQA has officially landed in India as the smallest all-electric SUV from the company. Essentially based on the GLA, the Mercedes EQA is looking at attracting a younger set of EV-buying audience.
2/9
The EQA comes in one, fully-decked variant and is offered in multiple body colour options.
3/9
The styling on the outside is slightly muted and the design underlines practicality over sheer extravagnce. But that is how most Mercedes EVs have anyway been crafted. The closed grill at the front, AMG 19-inch alloy wheels and strong character lines define the front and side profile of this EV.
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
66.5 kWh
426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Mercedes-Benz EQB
66.4kWh
423 km
₹ 74.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLE
2999 cc
Multiple
₹96.40 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQC
80 kWh
471 Km
₹ 1.07 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
2999.0 cc
Petrol
₹ 1.02 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
1991.0 cc
Multiple
₹ 68 - 69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/9
The connected light strip between the two tail lights on the EQA is the standout highlight of the EV, although this is fast becoming common on car models across segments.
5/9
Much like how the outside dimensions of the EQA is nearly identical to that of the GLA, the dashboard layout too is almost same. But there are some elements like the steering wheel, Burmester sound system, augmented reality navigation and gesture control that are unique to the EQA
6/9
A look at the complete dashboard layout inside the Mercedes-Benz EQA.
7/9
The backseats take some of the points away and off the EQA resume with the lack of under-thigh support and the awkward seating posture requiring a look in.
8/9
While not ferociously quick, the Mercedes EQA more than makes up for it with its comfortable drive and ride experience even when being pushed to and beyond triple-digit speeds.
9/9
The Mercedes EQA gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack at its core and has a claimed range of 550 kms. In the real world, expect a drive range of around 450 kms which is still mighty impressive. The front-wheel-drive or FWD version offers around 187 bhp and 385 Nm of torque while the top speed is capped at 160 kmph.
First Published Date:
08 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
EQA
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQA
